The Pitt star makes unexpected red carpet appearance with famous wife

The Pitt actor Noah Wyle looked incredibly suave on the red carpet for the premiere of Superman in Los Angeles, and was accompanied by his actress wife in a rare appearance for the couple.

He was dressed to the nines in a black suit over a white button-down shirt, opting to forgo a tie for Monday's event. The father of three added black dress shoes and black sunglasses to complete the look.

His wife Sara Wells perfectly complimented his outfit in a black off-the-shoulder dress that fell to her ankles, with the skirt featuring delicate pleats.

She wore black heeled pumps and accessorized with a gold clutch and gold jewelry. Her blonde pixie cut was worn neatly combed down.

© Getty Images Noah and Sara looked loved-up at the Superman premiere

The couple looked so loved-up as they walked the red carpet, on the back of Noah's incredible success in HBO's The Pitt. The show follows Noah's character Michael "Robby" Rabinovitch as he leads a Pittsburgh hospital emergency room as the senior attending physician.

Sara is an actress in her own right, having appeared in projects like Californication, Nip/Tuck and Leverage: Redemption.

The pair share a daughter, Frances, whom they welcomed a year after their wedding in 2014. Noah also shares kids Owen and Auden with his ex-wife, Tracy Warbin.

© Warner Bros. via Getty Images The couple share a daughter, Frances

Noah and Sara never fail to show their affection for each other on social media, with the actor sharing a touching birthday tribute to his wife in January.

"For years, when we eat out, I've told this woman I need to use the bathroom. Then - I excuse myself and just stand across the room and look at her for awhile - feeling so very happy and blessed to be with her," he wrote.

She shared a sweet message for his birthday in 2021, writing: "To my husband on the day of his birth. I've been yours since day one and always will be. No one makes me feel or laugh the way you do. I love doing life with you #soulmates."

© HBO Noah stars in the hit HBO show

Sara has been a steadfast support for her husband following the incredible acclaim that The Pitt has received after the first season dropped in January.

Noah told the audience at a Warner Bros. Studios panel that he felt the pressure of making season two just as good as the first one.

He admitted that the reaction to the first season was like "lightning in a bottle" and "something you can't plan for, you can only pray for".

© Warrick Page/MAX He will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

"You have to almost have it be a non-factor and create the same sense of privacy and same sense of hermetic sealed off, insulated sense of company that we built the first year. I think if we're successful in that regard, then the storytelling will just roll out," he added.

While filming the newest season, Noah discovered that he would be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a poignant moment for the 54-year-old.

"I did grow up in Hollywood," he said in a speech to the cast and crew on set. "I used to walk home every day down Hollywood Blvd from Gardner Street Elementary School, and I would put my foot over the 'Beery' in Noah Beery Junior's name on his star and think, 'Oh, maybe one day.' And I guess that day has come."

