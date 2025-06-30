Kelly Ripa riles up studio audience against Mark Consuelos during LIVE commercial break

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are officially back in New York City from a relaxing family vacation to host LIVE with Kelly and Mark from ABC studios as usual.

The soap opera couple, both 54, returned to their set to entertain audiences once again with celebrity interviews and some of their own candid recollections of the past few days away with their family.

However, during the show's commercial break, while the studio was being set up for a new segment, Kelly addressed the live audience to recall an incident that took place after they returned, supposedly involving Mark and a lost retainer.

© Disney via Getty Images Kelly and Mark gave a peek at a tiff that occurred between them after returning from vacation

"Do you wanna hear a crazy story?" she asked the crowd, then launching into a tale about their return from their trip and unpacking, which she dubbed unbearable enough to be "the reason to not go on a trip."

"I gotta unpack the hormone creams, the toiletry bag, just all the stuff I need the next morning, right?" the Hope & Faith alum continued. "And I can't find my retainer…which is crucial."

She confirmed that she circled her entire hotel room "10 times" making sure they didn't leave anything behind, including some of their daughter Lola's stuff that she then had to bring home and take to London to return herself.

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark The couple took off on a well-earned family trip with their kids

Mark, at this point, kept quietly circling, and when Kelly pointed to him affirming he knew of the saga, he nonchalantly quipped: "I was listening to it," and even added after: "I don't know where it is!"

"Went through everything, every bag, I searched 20 times, I'm in that bathroom…I'm now going through drawers thinking, 'Did I put it away and I didn't remember putting it away?' It's. Not. There," she continued, even mimicking her frantic search.

At this point, the Riverdale star then stepped in to complete the story, remembering the morning of the show, when he went into the bathroom early in the day, and found her blue retainer container lying right next to her sink.

© ABC The mom-of-three got audiences laughing in their seats with the story of her lost retainer

"And I go to her, I say, 'Hey, it's right there, did you put it there?' And she goes, 'No, you put it there!'" mimicking her defiant tone, leaving the studio audience in knowing peals of laughter. "I know!" Kelly shouted to the crowd beside him.

He continued: "'You must've taken it out of your bag and put it there!' Like I would do something like that," at which point Kelly sought the crowd's validation.

© Disney via Getty Images The audience took her side when it came to her suggestion that Mark placed the retainer there

When one audience member said she believed he did it, Kelly shouted out: "He did, yes, thank you!" with Mark trying to defend himself. The clip was shared to the show's social media page and left fans in splits.

"Our husband's helpfulness," one fan quipped, with another also commenting: "Need more of these....hilarious," with a third also joking: "Oh Mark, just admit it and this can be over… we all know what really happened." Another wrote as well: "Mine would have denied it too haha."