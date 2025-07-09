Jennifer Aniston set for major shake up in The Morning Show – watch

Good news for fans of The Morning Show! The gripping new trailer for season four has just dropped – hot off the press – and it teases a major shakeup for Jennifer Aniston's character, Alex Levy.

Apple TV+'s drama series, starring and executive produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, follows the ruthless world of morning television and the people broadcasting it – namely Alex Levy (Jennifer) and Bradley Jackson (Reese).

Read on for more details and watch the new trailer below…

The new trailer for The Morning Show season 4

In the new trailer, we hear Alex and Bradley discussing a way to work together to secure the future of the show, all while Alex assumes control now that she's secured a seat at the management table.

© Apple TV+ Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston on The Morning Show

Meanwhile, we hear John Hamm's character Paul Marks, a tech billionaire who tried to acquire UBA, say: "You wanna run this place? You have to really, really want it."

Will this mean Alex must continue to fight for her place? We'll have to watch to find out.

© Apple TV+ Fan favourite Jon Hamm returns

The trailer also teases the return of Chip Black (Mark Duplass), Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) and Stella Bak (Greta Lee).

What can viewers expect from season 4?

Season four opens in the spring of 2024, almost two years after the events of season three, and promises a shakeup for Alex, who navigates her new leadership position.

The official synopsis reads: "With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarised America.

© Apple TV+ What will happen to Bradley this season?

"In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups – who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?"

Season four will also chart the fallout of Bradley's confession to the FBI for covering her brother's involvement in the January 6th insurrection.

© Apple TV+ Reece Witherspoon and Mark Duplass return

Meanwhile, Jon Hamm's return is expected to cause new power struggles, especially given his failed attempt to acquire UBA and his relationship with Alex in season three.

Who will star in The Morning Show season 4?

Alongside Jennifer and Reece, the star-studded ensemble cast includes Billy Crudup (Almost Famous), Karen Pittman (And Just Like That), Nicole Beharie (American Violet), Nestor Carbonell (Lost), Mark Duplass (The League) and Greta Lee (Past Lives).

© Apple TV+ Greta Lee plays Stella Bak

Completing the stellar cast are Marion Cotillard (Inception), Jeremy Irons (The Lion King), Aaron Pierre (Mufasa: The Lion King), William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) and fan-favourite Jon Hamm (Top Gun: Maverick).

© Apple TV+ Jeremy Irons is set to star in the new season

Season 4's episode release schedule

The first episode of The Morning Show will hit Apple TV+ on Wednesday 17 September, followed by one episode weekly until the finale on 19 November.