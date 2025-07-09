Fans react to 'explosive' first look at 'insanely underrated' drama series

With just days to go until the release of Apple TV+'s epic saga, Foundation, a first look at the new series has been revealed – and fans can't get enough.

Empire magazine dropped an exclusive clip on Instagram, featuring the formidable warlord The Mule, played by Pilou Asbæk, as he uses telepathic powers to singlehanded destroy an army assembled to fight him.

The caption read: "Empire has an exclusive (and explosive) look at Season 3 of Apple TV+'s hit sci-fi series Foundation.

It continued: "Season 3 continues the epic saga of a galactic Empire’s fall, and the century-spanning plan to save humanity from doom. Catch the series premiere on July 11."

Fans react to the first look

Taking to the comments to react to the (literally) explosive clip, one fan wrote: "This show is insanely underrated," while another agreed: "Amazing show. Completely undervalued for how good it actually is."

© Apple TV+ Lee Pace leads the starry cast

A third viewer penned: "I can already feel it in my bones season three is going to be epic," while another said: "So ready for this Friday."

What is Foundation season 3 about?

Picking up 152 years after season two, the Foundation has become significantly more established and is growing, while the Galactic Empire ruled by the Cleonic Dynasty has dwindled.

© Apple TV+ Jared Harris plays Hari Seldon

The official synopsis adds: "As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as 'The Mule', whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force as well as mind control.

"It's anyone's guess who will win, who will lose, who will live and who will die as Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons and Demerzel play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess."

Who stars in Foundation season 3?

Lee Pace (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Jared Harris (The Crown) are both set to return as Brother Day and Hari Seldon.

Taking over the formidable role of The Mule is Pilou Asbæk, known for his work on Game of Thrones, replacing Mikael Persbrandt (Sex Education).

© Apple TV+ Season 3 features newcomers Cody Fern and Synnøve Karlsen

Season three also sees the introduction of new stars, including Cherry Jones (Succession) as Foundation Ambassador Quent, Brandon P Bell (Dear White People) as Han Pritcher, and Cody Fern (American Horror Story) as Toran Mallow.

Rounding out the list of new faces are Synnøve Karlsen, Tómas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig and Troy Kotsur, while returning stars include Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann and Rowena King.

© Apple TV+ Rowena King in Foundation

When is Foundation season 3 out?

The first episodes of Foundation season three are set to hit Apple TV+ on Friday 11 July, with episodes due to drop weekly until the finale on 12 September.

