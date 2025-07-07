Apple TV+'s 'epic' drama series based on award-winning novels is your next must-watch

The highly anticipated third season of Apple TV+'s epic saga, Foundation, is just days away from its release, and we think you'll want to add this one to your must-watch list.

Based on Isaac Asimov's award-winning stories, the sci-fi series "chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilisation amid the fall of the Galactic Empire", according to the official synopsis.

Keep reading for all you need to know ahead of the show's return

© Apple TV+ What to expect from Foundation season 3 While season two picks up 100 years after the series one finale, the new episodes take place a further 152 years later, with the Foundation having become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings, while the Cleonic Dynasty's Empire has dwindled. The synopsis continues: "As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as 'the Mule', whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force, as well as mind control." It concludes: "It's anyone's guess who will win, who will lose, who will live, and who will die as Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons, and Demerzel play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess."

© Apple TV+ Who stars in Foundation? Lee Pace (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Jared Harris (The Crown) reprise their roles as Brother Day and Hari Seldon in season three. Meanwhile, new cast members include Cherry Jones (Succession) as Foundation Ambassador Quent, Brandon P Bell (Dear White People) as Han Pritcher, and Cody Fern (American Horror Story) as Toran Mallow. Viewers can also expect to see a different actor in the role of The Mule. While Sex Education's Mikael Persbrandt played the part in season two, Game of Thrones star Pilou Asbæk has taken over for season three.

© Apple TV+ What have viewers said about the show? It's safe to say the series has gone down well with viewers, with one person writing on social media: "Foundation series on Apple TV+ has an absolutely brilliant storyline, stunning graphics & impeccable casting, it checks all the boxes & then some! So much to unpack too, so re-watch ability is very high," while another added: "How good is Foundation on Apple TV? @AppleTV. Absolutely Brilliant!" A third viewer penned: "Apple TV's Foundation is impressive. Visually stunning and with a compelling story to match."

© Apple TV+ Season 3's episode release schedule Foundation season 3 arrives on Apple TV+ on Friday, 11 July, with episodes due to drop weekly until the finale on 12 September.