Boston Blue distances itself from Blue Bloods in surprising recasting — details

The forthcoming CBS procedural Boston Blue may be a spin-off from Blue Bloods, but it's still making a distinct departure from the beloved show that spawned it.

The new show, which is officially in production, only brings out Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan from New York City to Boston, leaving behind the likes of Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan and Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan behind.

Now, as the focus shifts to a new prominent police family, the Silvers, as opposed to the Reagans, though the former New Kids on the Block star will be there, even his on-screen son has been replaced.

© Getty Andrew as Danny's son in 2022

Per Deadline, Andrew Terraciano, 22, who starred as Danny's son Sean throughout Blue Bloods' 14 seasons, has been replaced by Mika Amonsen for Boston Blue.

The outlet reports the recast stems from the character taking a new creative direction, as he follows in his family's footsteps and pursues a career in law enforcement. Boston Blue will now see Sean going off to Boston to become a Boston PD patrolman, in an effort to follow in his family legacy while still distancing himself from his hometown department.

On Blue Bloods, Danny was also a father to Jack, who was played by Andrew's real life brother Tony Terraciano, however he left for college in pursuit for a career in medicine in season 9, and rarely appeared on the show after that.

© Getty Mika will now star as Sean Reagan

Mika, who hails from Canada, made his screen debut in 2017, and has made appearances in shows like Designated Survivor, Suits, Reacher, and most recently Pachinko, which is based on the critically-acclaimed 2017 novel by Min Jin Lee.

The rest of the cast

Sonequa Martin-Green was the first cast announcement aside from Danny. She will be playing Detective Lena Silver, the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family, who is partnered with Danny. "I'm gonna have to get a really good Boston accent, just so I can throw it out at times," she told reporters during a CBS press conference earlier this summer, adding: "We love the Reagans. We have all loved the Reagans for so long. Being Detective Lena Silver, who is coming from a prominent law enforcement family, you will love the Silvers too. I'm super excited for this partnership, and to be back in the CBS family."

© Instagram Donnie shared a glimpse of the table read earlier this week

Ernie Hudson will star as Reverend Peters, the Silver family patriarch. His character is "a renowned pastor of an historic Baptist church in Boston" described as an "open-minded, welcoming man that is comfortable in all traditions." He is the father of Mae Silver, Boston's District Attorney, and grandfather to Superintendent Ashley Silver, rookie patrol cop Jonah Silver, and Detective Lena Silver.

Maggie Lawson will be starring as Sarah Silver. Per Deadline, she is "the strong willed and decisive Superintendent in the Boston Police Department who is Lena's (Sonequa) stepsister. Sarah is well aware of the tightrope she can walk sometimes between her job and her family."

© FilmMagic He will star opposite Sonequa as his partner

Gloria Reuben will star as Mae Silver, who serves as Boston's district attorney. Per Variety, her character description reads: "The widow of a judge who was murdered on the courthouse steps, Mae is the matriarch of a blended family of law enforcement professionals: her daughter Lena (Sonequa) is a Boston Police Department detective, and her stepdaughter Sarah (Maggie) is the police superintendent. Her son Jonah is a rookie cop. Mae is accustomed to making decisions and standing by them." Her character is also the daughter of Ernie's character Reverend Peters.

Last but not least, Marcus Scribner will star as Jonah Silver, the youngest of the family and a rookie cop. An official character description reads: "Jonah is the youngest member of the Silver family and is in law enforcement like his mother and sisters — each of whom are formidable in their own ways. Always the cool kid growing up, Jonah carries himself with confidence and swagger in all situations, so he's naturally frustrated at being a rookie cop on the sidelines of the city's biggest investigations."