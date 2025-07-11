Channel 4's 'eerie' dystopian drama is the perfect weekend binge watch

If you've been missing The Handmaid’s Tale, Channel 4's gripping new dystopian drama Arcadia might just be your next TV obsession.

Already a huge hit in Europe, the Belgian-Dutch series arrives this July, offering tense storytelling and plenty of intrigue, perfect for a weekend binge.

What is Arcadia about?

© Channel 4 Arcadia is going to be 'must-watch' TV

Set in a future society, Arcadia shows a world where every citizen's social standing is determined by a personal 'score'. High scores guarantee safety and privilege, but those with low scores face exile to the dangerous Outer World.

The series centres around Pieter Hendriks, a senior Arcadian official played by Gene Bervoets, who secretly manipulates the system to protect his family. When Pieter's deception is uncovered, he's exiled, dramatically altering his family's comfortable life.

© Channel 4 Arcadia is already a hit

His wife Cato, portrayed by Monic Hendrickx, and their four daughters, Milly, Alex, Hanna, and Luz, suddenly lose their privileges and face new threats. Each daughter must find her own way to cope with their drastically changed circumstances.

Alex, played by Melody Klaver, reluctantly turns informant, spying on her influential father-in-law to keep her mother safe. Meanwhile, Milly, portrayed by Abigail Abraham, joins the border patrol, determined to find their father. Hanna, played by Ellie de Lange, becomes involved with the resistance, while Luz, portrayed by Lynn Van Royen, finds herself developing a risky relationship with Marco Simons (Maarten Heijmans), the man assigned to watch the family closely.

Audiences are obsessed

© Channel 4 Arcadia is perfect for fans of The Handmaid's Tale

Since its release earlier this year in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany, audiences have praised Arcadia for its compelling storytelling and thought-provoking themes. Its popularity quickly secured the drama a second series, set to air across 17 territories next year.

Producer Helen Perquy said: "The popularity of Arcadia demonstrates the resonance this series has with audiences around the world. The dystopian themes feel increasingly reflective of current times, especially the ideas around social scores and limited resources."

Who stars in the series?

© Channel 4 Arcadia is set in a dystopian future society

The cast of Arcadia is led by renowned Belgian actor Gene Bervoets as Pieter Hendriks, whose troubled actions set off the story’s dramatic events. Dutch star Monic Hendrickx plays Pieter’s wife, Cato Christiaans, who struggles to keep her family safe amid their new reality.

The four daughters are portrayed by talented rising stars: Abigail Abraham appears as determined Milly, Lynn Van Royen stars as sensitive Luz, Melody Klaver takes on the role of conflicted Alex, and Ellie de Lange plays rebellious Hanna.

Maarten Heijmans adds intrigue as Marco Simons, the Regulator watching their every move, while Natali Broods and Wim Opbrouck appear in key supporting roles, further deepening the drama's intricate web.

Ready to dive into Arcadia? You won't have to wait long. The entire series will be available on Channel 4's streaming service from Friday, 11 July 2025.

Prefer watching weekly? Episodes will air from Sunday, 13 July 2025, at midnight on Channel 4.