'Gripping' 4-part thriller based on bestseller sounds utterly binge-worthy

Channel 4 is just weeks away from adding another compelling thriller to its roster of shows – and you might want to mark your calendars for this one.

Omerta, which comes via Channel 4's offshoot streaming service Walter Presents, is based on Ilkka Remes' bestselling 2006 novel 6/12 about a security service officer who is forced to take on the role of negotiator after terrorists storm Finland's Presidential Residence and take a number of people hostage.

© heikki leisr What is Omerta about? The series, which first aired in 2022, is billed as a "gripping action-thriller" focusing on experienced security service officer, Max Tanner. The synopsis reads: "On Finland's Independence Day, December 6, celebrations turn to chaos when terrorists storm the Presidential Residence and take high-profile guests hostage. "Max Tanner, a seasoned security service officer, is thrust into the role of negotiator. As the crisis unfolds, Tanner must make impossible choices to expose the attackers and stop a plan that threatens more than just lives. With time running out, the stakes extend beyond Finland's borders. The fate of Europe hangs in the balance."

© indrek ladva Who stars in Omerta? Jasper Pääkkönen, known for his roles in BlacKkKlansman and Vikings, leads the cast as Max Tanner, while Nanna Blondell, who viewers may recognise for her role as Laena Velaryon in the Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, plays Sylvia Madsen. They're joined by Sverrir Gudnason (Wallander) as Vasa Jankovic, Cathy Belton (The Catch, Miss Scarlet and The Duke) as Marie LeClair, Dragomir Mrsic (Edge of Tomorrow) as Zlatko, and Nika Savolainen (Alone) as Anya.

© Channel 4 When will Omerta be released? The box set will be available on Walter Presents via Channel 4 streaming from 1 August.

