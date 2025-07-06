Channel 4 adds 'most addictive thriller' on TV – 5 years after its cancellation

Ring the alarm! There's major news for fans of a certain hit legal drama – and it's arriving five years after the show wrapped.

How To Get Away With Murder is now available to stream for free, making Annalise Keating and her twisted web of secrets are just a click of a button away.

Want to know how to watch the beloved show? Read on to find out more…

© Disney General Entertainment Con After its removal from Netflix at the end of 2024, the acclaimed series How To Get Away With Murder has finally returned to our screens – and this time, you can watch for free. All six seasons – that's 90 thrilling episodes – are available to watch on Channel 4.

© Disney General Entertainment Con What is How To Get Away With Murder about? How To Get Away With Murder follows talented professor and defence attorney Annalise Keating (played by Viola Davis), who gets caught up in a mysterious murder plot alongside five of her students. The official synopsis reads: "Viola Davis stars in the award-winning crime thriller. "Murder, secrets and lies engulf brilliant law professor Annalise Keating and her students. Can they unearth the truth while burying the bodies?"

© Disney General Entertainment Con How To Get Away With Murder originally aired between 2014 and 2020, before it was announced that the sixth season, which aired in 2020, would be its last. The showrunner and executive producer, Pete Nowalk, said at the time: "Deciding to end this series was a brutal decision, but ultimately the story tells you what to do – as it did here."

© Disney General Entertainment Con "For me, Annalise Keating's journey has always had a clear ending. "Knowing I have 15 episodes left to finish her story, and the chance to give all the characters their own killer endings, is a gift rarely given to a series creator." With an 88% Rotten Tomatoes score, fans were left devastated at the news. Now, they're rejoicing at the return, with one fan writing on X: "How To Get Away With Murder is streaming on Channel 4 – if you are a critical thinker, you WILL be watching," while another added: "Guess I'm going for my 7th rewatch."

© Disney General Entertainment Con In 2015, Viola Davis made history as the first African American to win an Emmy for best lead actress in the drama series.