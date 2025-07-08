Channel 4's 'gripping' 6-part France-set mystery thriller will be your next binge-watch

Mystery thriller fans, listen up! A gripping six-part series is about to arrive on Channel 4 – and it could be worth adding to your list of must-watch shows.
Promethea, which comes via Channel 4's offshoot streaming service Walter Presents, blends psychological mystery with supernatural suspense and coming-of-age drama, and follows a 17-year-old girl who begins experiencing disturbing flashbacks of a brutal murder after waking up from a car accident with no memory. Intrigued? Here's all you need to know.
What is Promethea about?
Billed as a "gripping new thriller that blends psychological mystery, supernatural suspense, and coming-of-age drama," the story opens when Charles and Caroline Lasset accidentally hit a teenage girl with their car.
But when the teen stands up, unharmed, confused, and with no memory of who she is, the only clue is a strange name that means nothing to her: Promethea.
The synopsis continues: "Taken in by the family who accidentally struck her, 17-year-old Promethea begins to experience disturbing visions - flashes of a violent murder that took place weeks earlier. As she pieces together the fragments of her shattered identity, questions start piling up: Is she a witness? A victim? Or something far more dangerous?
"With each episode, secrets unravel. A hidden key. A missing body. A growing sense that Promethea is more than just a girl with amnesia, that she's part of something much larger, and possibly deadly.
It concludes: "As she begins to uncover extraordinary physical abilities, Promethea realises she may not want to know who she really is. But someone out there does. And they're watching."
Who stars in Promethea?
Fantine Harduin leads the cast in the title role, starring alongside Camille Lou as Elise, Odile Vuillemin as Marie, and Margot Heckmann as Vanessa.
Meanwhile, Thomas Jouannet and Marie-Josée Croze play Charles and Caroline Lasset.
When will Promethea be available to watch?
The series launches on Channel 4 on 10 August. The box set will be available on Walter Presents via C4 streaming on 8 August.
