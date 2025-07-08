Channel 4's 'gripping' 6-part France-set mystery thriller will be your next binge-watch

Billed as a "gripping new thriller that blends psychological mystery, supernatural suspense, and coming-of-age drama," the story opens when Charles and Caroline Lasset accidentally hit a teenage girl with their car.

But when the teen stands up, unharmed, confused, and with no memory of who she is, the only clue is a strange name that means nothing to her: Promethea.

The synopsis continues: "Taken in by the family who accidentally struck her, 17-year-old Promethea begins to experience disturbing visions - flashes of a violent murder that took place weeks earlier. As she pieces together the fragments of her shattered identity, questions start piling up: Is she a witness? A victim? Or something far more dangerous?

"With each episode, secrets unravel. A hidden key. A missing body. A growing sense that Promethea is more than just a girl with amnesia, that she's part of something much larger, and possibly deadly.



It concludes: "As she begins to uncover extraordinary physical abilities, Promethea realises she may not want to know who she really is. But someone out there does. And they're watching."