Channel 4's 'unmissable' psychological thriller sounds like the ultimate binge-watch

Channel 4 has announced its upcoming thriller, Maya, starring Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us, Time) and Daisy Haggard (Back To Life, Breeders), and it sounds like a must-watch.

The series, which is created, written by and stars Daisy, is billed as a "unmissable, atmospheric psychological thriller" about a mother and daughter being hunted down by two hitmen after a "life-threatening danger" forces them into a witness protection programme.

Keep reading to find out all we know so far.

© Aidan Synnott What is Maya about? The six-part series, which is co-directed by Haggard alongside Jamie Donoughue (Doctor Who, The Last Kingdom), follows mother and daughter, Anna (Haggard) and Maya (Ramsey), who are forced into a witness protection programme to escape a life-threatening danger. The synopsis continues: "Anna and Maya leave their London lives behind, taking on new identities and relocating to a small rural town in Scotland. As they try to adjust to their new reality, the trauma of their past continues to haunt them in the form of two hitmen intent on tracking them down. As the walls close in, it becomes clear that a dangerous figure from their past is still a looming threat." It concludes: "Darkly comedic, and shot through with Haggard's trademark warmth and humour, the series is an unmissable, atmospheric psychological thriller that explores themes of predatory male behaviour, family and love, but, above all, is a warm and witty celebration of the special, unbreakable bond shared between mother and daughter."

© HBO/Warner Media Who stars in Maya? Bella Ramsey, famed for her roles in The Last of Us and Time, will play teenager Maya, while Daisy Haggard, known for Boat Story and Breeders, will lead the cast as Maya and Anna. Further casting will be announced in due course.

© Â© 2025 Home Box Office, Inc. Al What have the cast and creatives said? Praising the characters as "nuanced and wickedly funny", The Last of Us star Bella said in a statement: "This story and these characters Daisy has created are so alive, nuanced, wickedly funny and scarily dark. Every character jumps off the page, the dialogue is incredibly witty and I’m so excited to get to play Maya opposite Daisy's Anna." Meanwhile, Daisy revealed that she wrote the character Maya with Bella in mind. "Ever since I first dreamt up this show, there has only ever been one Maya… I wrote the part with Bella so clearly in my head and I honestly still can't believe they want to be part of it," said the actress, adding: "Bella is pure magic, just insanely talented, and I can’t wait for us to work together. I’m also thrilled to be taking the leap into directing, and excited to have the opportunity to co-direct the series alongside the brilliant Jamie Donoughue."

© Charlotte Hadden When will Maya be released? The series is due to be filmed entirely on location in Scotland later this year, with a release date yet to be announced.