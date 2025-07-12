Netflix adds 'overlooked' Liam Neeson thriller viewers are calling 'a hidden gem'

Netflix has added another action-packed film to its UK line-up, and fans are calling it one of Liam Neeson’s most underrated roles. Honest Thief is now available to stream and has already got people talking.

The thriller was released in 2020 and didn’t impress critics, but audiences have given it a second chance. It’s now being called a "hidden gem" thanks to strong reviews from fans.

What Honest Thief is about

© Netflix Anthony Ramos in Honest Thief

The film follows Tom Dolan, played by Liam, who is a successful bank robber trying to turn his life around. He contacts the FBI to confess and return the money, hoping for a reduced sentence.

But things don’t go to plan. Two corrupt FBI agents double-cross him, and Tom is forced to fight for his freedom and his future.

The action plays out across 92 minutes, with plenty of twists, chase scenes and tense showdowns. Liam, now 73, takes the lead in a role that has become his signature over the last two decades.

Mixed reviews from critics

© Netflix Anthony Ramos and Jai Courtney in Honest Thief

When the film was first released, it didn’t make much of an impact. It holds a Rotten Tomatoes critics score of just 41 per cent.

Reviewers said it felt familiar and predictable. One critic called it "a forgettable action flick with little to offer fans of the genre".

But audiences have disagreed. The film’s Rotten Tomatoes audience score sits at 87 per cent, showing that viewers connected with it much more than reviewers.

Viewers praise the film online

© Netflix Liam Neeson in Honest Thief

Fans have taken to social media and review sites to share their thoughts. Many are calling it entertaining and underrated.

One wrote: "Underrated. There are any number of familiar plot points, but overall, the story feels somewhat fresh. Direction is good, disciplined... and nobody is going beyond the believable."

Another said: "Very entertaining, well written and lots of stars doing a fantastic job. Lots of action with a little bit of humour at just the right time."

A third reviewer added: "An amazing movie but really, when has Liam Neeson ever disappointed us in a film? The storyline is phenomenal."

The cast and crew

© Netflix Honest Thief is a fan favourite film

As well as Liam in the lead role, Honest Thief stars Kate Walsh and Anthony Ramos. It was directed by Mark Williams, who also co-wrote the screenplay.

Kate is best known for her role in Grey’s Anatomy, while Anthony has appeared in Hamilton and In the Heights. Both received praise for their supporting roles.

While most of the fan feedback has been positive, not everyone was impressed.

One viewer said: "So bad! The whole movie is just lame cliché one-liners. No story, no reason for any of the events that occurred."

Another added: "Liam Neeson deserves better. Almost 2 hours of my life I’ll not get back."

Part of a wider Netflix line-up

© Netflix Liam Neeson is one of the best action stars right now

Honest Thief is one of several action films recently added to Netflix UK. Other titles now available include The Take starring Idris Elba and Skyscraper with Dwayne Johnson.

These additions are part of a push to grow Netflix’s action library. The streaming service regularly rotates its catalogue, and older films can often find new audiences this way.

Liam has long been a favourite among action fans, especially since the success of Taken in 2008. His roles have followed a familiar pattern since, but many say that’s part of the appeal.

If you’re a fan of Liam Neeson’s action work, Honest Thief is likely to hit the mark. It’s fast-paced, simple and full of suspense.

Honest Thief is available to stream on Netflix UK now.