Liam Neeson's action thriller with 'twists and turns' just dropped on Netflix

If there's an actor who knows how to do action thrillers, it's Liam Neeson. And one of his twisty-turny movies has just dropped on Netflix.



First hitting cinemas in 2020, Honest Thief tells the story of Tom Carter – played by Liam Neeson – a diligent bank robber known for his precise, untraceable heists.

After falling in love with Annie Wilkins (Kate Walsh), however, Tom decides to go on the straight and narrow – but his path to redemption isn't quite smooth sailing.

© Alamy Stock Photo What is Honest Thief about? Set in Boston, the thriller charts what happens when Tom tries to hand himself into the FBI in order to lead an honest life with Annie. However, when two corrupt FBI agents, John Nivens (Jai Courtney) and Ramon Hall (Anthony Ramos), are sent to verify his claims, they discover the huge sum of money in his possession and decide to keep it for themselves.

© Alamy Stock Photo To cover their tracks, John frames Tom for the murder of their superior, Agent Baker (Robert Patrick), who unexpectedly shows up during their illicit scheme. A fugitive on the run, Tom tries to clear his name and expose the corrupt agents, all while trying to protect Annie who becomes entangled in the dangerous situation.

© Alamy Stock Photo While evading capture, Tom works with FBI agent Sean Meyers (Jeffrey Donovan) to gather evidence that will eventually bring down John and Ramon and clear his name.

© Alamy Stock Photo Who stars in Honest Thief? Starring across from the king of thrillers Liam Neeson is Kate Walsh as Annie Wilkins.

© Alamy Stock Photo Other cast members include Jai Courtney as Agent John Nivens, Anthony Ramos as Agent Ramon Hall and Jeffrey Donovan as Agent Sean Meyers. Robert Patrick and Jasmine Cephas Jones also play Agent Sam Baker and Beth Hall respectively.

© Alamy Stock Photo What are the reviews for Honest Thief? While reception to the film is mixed, the general consensus is that it's a great movie to switch off to – especially if you love Liam Neeson. At the time of its release, Deadline wrote: "If you are looking for escapism these days – and who isn't? – Honest Thief is a genre picture that delivers pure entertainment, nothing more but fortunately nothing less. Neeson fans won't be disappointed." Meanwhile, Empire wrote: "The second half falls into familiar action tropes, but Honest Thief has some twists and turns, sly humour and a refreshing feel for its characters that raises them beyond genre types."

Honest Thief is available to watch on Netflix now