Netflix viewers binge-watching 'incredible' new 10-part show: 'I'm hooked'

Netflix viewers are "hooked" on Lena Dunham's new romance comedy, Too Much, with some binge-watching all ten episodes.

The series stars Megan Stalter (Hacks) as a workaholic New Yorker who, after a devastating breakup, decides to leave the country for London, where she meets her unexpected match in musician Felix.

Taking to social media, viewers hailed the series as "incredible", with one person writing: "Lena Dunham's sensational #TooMuch should be a big hit on Netflix. I'm hooked! *strongly pushes the start button for episode 3*," while another binge-watched all ten episodes, penning: "Just finished all of #TooMuch and it's so brilliantly layered between comedy and heartfelt. Megan Stalter is fantastic, and it's thrilling to see her at the helm of a lead role with so many layers that also shows off the breadth of what she can do both comedically and as an actor."

© Ana Blumenkron/Netflix Meg Stalter stars in Too Much

A third viewer was left reaching for the tissues, writing: "Binged the hell out of this. Loved it, so raw and funny and deep. Made me cry multiple times," while another posted: "I flew through all 10 episodes of #TooMuch. The narrative is indeed too much at times, stuffing so much in, but Megan Stalter is phenomenal, and I fell in love with Will Sharpe all over again."

What is Too Much about?

The series is billed as an "ex-pat rom-com for the disillusioned who wonder if true love is still possible, but sincerely hope that it is".

© Netflix Viewers hailed the series as "incredible"

The synopsis reads: "Jessica is a New York workaholic in her mid-thirties, reeling from a broken relationship that she thought would last forever and slowly isolating everyone she knows. When every block in New York tells a story of her own bad behaviour, the only solution is to take a job in London, where she plans to live a life of solitude like a Bronte sister.

"But when she meets Felix — a walking series of red flags — she finds that their unusual connection is impossible to ignore, even as it creates more problems than it solves. Now they have to ask themselves: do Americans and Brits actually speak the same language?"

© Netflix The story follows a workaholic who moves from New York to London

Who stars in Too Much?

Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe star as the romantic leads, Jessica and Felix.

They're joined by Janicza Bravo (Lemon, Zola), Richard E. Grant (Saltburn), Prasanna Puwanarajah (Line of Duty, The Crown), Naomi Watts (The Watcher), and Rita Wilson (Sleepless in Seattle).

© Netflix Too Much is available to stream on Netflix

Rounding out the star-studded cast are Stephen Fry (The Dropout), Adèle Exarchopoulos (Passages), Adwoa Aboah (Top Boy), Daisy Bevan (The Alienist), Andrew Rannells (GIRLS5EVA), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), Emily Ratajkowski (Gone Girl), Janicza Bravo (Sharp Stick), Kaori Momoi (The Brightest Roof in the Universe), Leo Reich (Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?!), Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Rhea Perlman (Cheers).

Too Much is available to stream on Netflix.