'Mysterious' 6-part Netflix thriller with 'shocking revelations' is your next binge-watch

Netflix's latest French mystery thriller, starring two-time Oscar-nominee Isabelle Adjani, is set to be your next binge-watch.

Under a Dark Sun (originally titled Qui sème le vent), which hit the streamer on 9 July and is already sitting at number three on the most-watched list, tells the story of Alba, a young single mother who tries to start her life afresh, until a mysterious death brings unwanted attention.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the six-part series.

What is Under a Dark Sun about?

The official synopsis reads: "A young mother on the run finds an unexpected opportunity to bounce back by becoming a picker in a prestigious flower farm in Provence.

© Marie Genin/Netflix Under a Dark Sun hit Netflix on 9 July

"But the mysterious death of the family patriarch of the company casts her under the spotlight as the prime suspect.

"As she grapples with the mounting accusations, she uncovers a shocking revelation – she’s the unexpected beneficiary of the late patriarch’s estate, unearthing her deeply-rooted connections to this affluent lineage."

Who stars in Under a Dark Sun?

The series boasts a talented cast, including Ava Baya as Alba and the legendary Isabelle Adjani, known for her iconic roles in The Story of Adèle H., Possession, Camille Claudel, and Queen Margot.

© Marie Genin/Netflix A mysterious death casts a light on Alba

Other names also include Guillaume Gouix (from The Returned), Louise Coldefy (Family Business), Thibault de Montalembert (Call My Agent!), Claire Romain (Ici tout commence), Simon Ehrlacher (Plus Belle La Vie), and Nicolas Vaude.

What have fans said about the show?

Reviews for Under a Dark Sun have been mixed but largely positive, with many viewers praising its dramatic twists and turns.

One reviewer commended Isabelle Adjani's performance in particular, writing: "Adjani brings a pleasant comic energy to Under a Dark Sun – her performance alone makes it worth hitting the play button."

© Marie Genin/Netflix Viewers have praised Isabelle Adjani's perfomance

The series is certainly designed to keep you on the edge of your seat, though some have noted that the fast pace can sometimes make the episodes feel a little rushed.

"If you're after the fast life, this might be a good pick for you, but if you want something to play out in the background, you're going to miss out on a lot of details," said one reviewer.

Why not watch it to find out for yourself?

Under a Dark Sun is available to watch on Netflix now.