Too Much star Will Sharpe's private life off-camera with famous partner

Will Sharpe is a celebrated actor, writer and director, best known for his roles in new Netflix show Too Much and HBO's The White Lotus – the latter earning him a Primetime Emmy nomination and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Ensemble.

But while he's steadily climbed up the Hollywood ranks for his performances, Will tends to keep his personal life firmly under wraps.

Fans may be surprised to learn that he’s in a long-term relationship with another recognisable face: actor and writer Sophia Di Martino, best known for playing Sylvie in Marvel’s Loki.

Intrigued? Read on to find out about the TV star, including his famous partner…

© Getty Images Will's beginnings Will was born in London, but spent much of his early childhood in Tokyo, Japan, before moving back to the UK at the age of eight. He later went on to study Classics at the University of Cambridge, spent a year with the Royal Shakespeare Company and eventually found his creative voice in filmmaking.

© Dave Benett/WireImage It wasn't long before he began to make a name for himself both in front of and behind the camera. In 2016, he wrote, directed and starred in the critically acclaimed series Flowers, and in 2021, he directed the biographical comedy-drama The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy.

© X Meeting on set Will reportedly first met Sophia Di Martino in 2009 on the set of the BBC medical drama Casualty. In a later interview with The Standard, Will said: "I was a junior doctor and she was playing a paramedic in Bristol."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for BAF The pair have quietly built a life together, welcoming two children while continuing to support each other’s growing careers. Though they've never publicly confirmed marriage, both have reportedly referred to each other as "husband" and "wife" in interviews, leading many to believe they may have tied the knot.

© Getty Images A growing family Despite their preference for privacy, in June 2021, Sophia shared a rare glimpse into their home life via Instagram in a throwback post from 2020. Alongside a photo in the Marvel stunt gym, she revealed she had been four months postpartum when filming for Loki began.

© Getty Images The caption read: "#tbt Feb 2020 in the Marvel Studios stunt gym. The very beginning of my Loki journey and four months postpartum! Hopeful, naive and VERY unfit! The post continued: "The incredible Sarah Irwin and the rest of the amazing stunt team had quite a job on their hands getting me into shape!" In September 2021, the couple revealed they were expecting their second child after Sophia appeared at the Sweetheart premiere in London sporting a baby bump.

© Getty Images for BAFTA Stepping into the spotlight For years, Will and Sophia have kept their relationship out of the public eye – but that changed in 2022 when they made their red carpet debut at the Virgin Media BAFTA Television Awards. Sophia marked the moment with a lighthearted Instagram post that read: "We went out! Thanks for our dinner Bafta – so nice not to have to cook."

Since then, they’ve appeared at high-profile events like the BAFTA TV Awards and various film premieres.

Having already collaborated on projects penned by Will – including the BAFTA-nominated indie Black Pond, Flowers and The Darkest Universe – fans are hopeful the talented duo will team up again soon.