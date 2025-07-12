BBC pulls Saturday Kitchen from TV schedule as Matt Tebbutt shares update

BBC viewers tuning in this weekend will notice a change to the usual schedule. Saturday Kitchen's companion show Best Bites has been dropped to make room for Wimbledon.

Presenter Matt Tebbutt, 51, confirmed the news at the end of the most recent episode. The popular food show won't return until next Saturday.

Sunday's Best Bites pulled for sport coverage

© BBC Matt Tebbutt on Saturday Kitchen

Saturday Kitchen Best Bites, the Sunday highlights version of the show, is a firm favourite with fans. It usually airs at 10:05am and features top moments from previous episodes.

The special edition won't air on Sunday, 13 July due to coverage of the Wimbledon men's singles final. It's one of the biggest events in the sporting calendar and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

Matt addressed the change during the end of the live episode on Saturday 12 July. With a wineglass in hand, he thanked his guests before sharing the news with viewers.

Matt confirms show will return next week

© BBC Matt Tebbutt's cooking ability was questioned on today's Saturday Kitchen

Matt told the audience: "That's all for today, on *Saturday Kitchen Live." He then thanked that day's special guest, Desperate Housewives star Vanessa Williams, and the other chefs.

He added: "There's no Best Bites tomorrow, because it's the final day of Wimbledon. But we're back here live next week."

The show will resume its usual Saturday morning slot from 10am on BBC One. Best Bites is expected to return the following Sunday, depending on future scheduling.

MasterChef rumours continue

© BBC Matt Tebbutt is back hosting Saturday Kitchen

The announcement comes amid ongoing speculation about Matt's future with the BBC. He has recently been linked to a potential new role on MasterChef.

Gregg Wallace, 60, stepped down from the franchise in November following allegations of misconduct. Food critic Grace Dent took over presenting duties on Celebrity MasterChef alongside John Torode.

Grace, 51, has described it as her "dream job". She recently appeared on Loose Women to speak about the experience.

Despite this, there has been continued speculation about who could permanently join the franchise. Matt's name has come up more than once.

Matt addresses presenter rumours

© Shutterstock Saturday Kitchen’s Matt Tebbutt halts show to share surprise baby news

Matt has previously been asked about the MasterChef rumours. Speaking on the Muddy Stilettos podcast, he kept things vague.

He said: "Well, there's always rumours, but it would be a great gig for sure!" He did not confirm whether any official discussions had taken place.

Matt has hosted Saturday Kitchen since 2016, following in the footsteps of James Martin. The show continues to be one of the most-watched food series on the BBC.

Saturday Kitchen Live airs every Saturday on BBC One at 10am.