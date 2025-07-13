Netflix's new romcom divides viewers with some calling it 'unwatchable' and others 'brilliant'

Netflix’s latest romantic comedy Too Much has left viewers divided. Some are calling it ‘brilliant’, while others have branded it ‘unwatchable’.

The 10-part series, created by Lena Dunham, landed on the streaming platform on Thursday, 10 July. It stars Hacks actress Megan Stalter in the lead role.

What is Too Much about?

The show follows Jessica, a New Yorker who moves to London after a painful break-up. She is hoping for a fresh start and new opportunities.

Soon after arriving, she meets Felix, a London-based musician played by The White Lotus actor Will Sharpe. Their chemistry is immediate, but their relationship is far from easy.

Set between two cities, Too Much explores heartbreak, cultural clashes and messy modern relationships. Family, friends and self-doubt all get in the way.

A-list cast adds star power

The show features a strong supporting cast including Stephen Fry, Andrew Scott, Rita Ora, Jessica Alba and Jennifer Saunders. Despite the star power, the script and tone have left viewers sharply divided.

Some have praised Lena’s writing and called it a bold take on love and identity. Others have criticised the characters, dialogue and pacing.

Social media reactions are mixed

Viewers have taken to X, formerly Twitter, to share their thoughts. One said: "I had high hopes for #TooMuch, with its great cast. But the characters and dialogue are just awful."

Another wrote: "Too Much was insufferable. Lena Dunham took everything that’s obnoxious about Girls & put them in London. An endless drivel about an unhealthy relationship."

Others agreed, with one viewer posting: "Nope. Too Much by Lena Dunham is [expletive]" Another said: "I want to slap them. Struggling to get halfway through the first episode."

One viewer added: "There was just too much shouting. I couldn’t finish it."

But not everyone agrees

Despite the backlash, others have praised the series. One fan shared: "Already loving it after just one episode."

Another posted: "I flew through all 10 episodes of #TooMuch. Megan Stalter is phenomenal and I fell in love with Will Sharpe all over again."

A fellow viewer added: "The narrative is indeed too much at times, stuffing so much in, but I loved the relationship at its heart."

Someone else wrote: "I love when scene stealers like Megan get a chance to headline. This is off to a great start."

Critics are warming to it

Too Much currently has an 84% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes but only a 47% audience score. The early rating suggests that while the show isn’t for everyone, some viewers have been drawn in.

Megan, 34, is best known for her breakout role in Hacks, while Will, 38, received acclaim for his performance in The White Lotus. Their chemistry has been widely praised.

Lena, 39, previously created Girls, which also received a mix of acclaim and criticism during its run. Too Much continues many of the same themes but places them in a new setting.

All 10 episodes of Too Much are available to stream on Netflix now.