Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Netflix's new romcom divides viewers with some calling it 'unwatchable' and others 'brilliant'
Subscribe
Netflix's new romcom divides viewers with some calling it 'unwatchable' and others 'brilliant'

Netflix's new romcom divides viewers with some calling it 'unwatchable' and others 'brilliant'

Viewers can't agree on Lena Dunham's latest romcom

Edward Lauder
Senior online reporter
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Netflix’s latest romantic comedy Too Much has left viewers divided. Some are calling it ‘brilliant’, while others have branded it ‘unwatchable’.

The 10-part series, created by Lena Dunham, landed on the streaming platform on Thursday, 10 July. It stars Hacks actress Megan Stalter in the lead role.

What is Too Much about?

Too Much is available to stream on Netflix© Netflix
Too Much is available to stream on Netflix

The show follows Jessica, a New Yorker who moves to London after a painful break-up. She is hoping for a fresh start and new opportunities.

Soon after arriving, she meets Felix, a London-based musician played by The White Lotus actor Will Sharpe. Their chemistry is immediate, but their relationship is far from easy.

Set between two cities, Too Much explores heartbreak, cultural clashes and messy modern relationships. Family, friends and self-doubt all get in the way.

A-list cast adds star power

Too Much isn't getting very good reviews from viewers on Netflix© Netflix
Too Much isn't getting very good reviews from viewers on Netflix

The show features a strong supporting cast including Stephen Fry, Andrew Scott, Rita Ora, Jessica Alba and Jennifer Saunders. Despite the star power, the script and tone have left viewers sharply divided.

Some have praised Lena’s writing and called it a bold take on love and identity. Others have criticised the characters, dialogue and pacing.

Social media reactions are mixed

Lena Dunham's new romcom isn't doing very well with viewers© Netflix
Lena Dunham's new romcom isn't doing very well with viewers

Viewers have taken to X, formerly Twitter, to share their thoughts. One said: "I had high hopes for #TooMuch, with its great cast. But the characters and dialogue are just awful."

Another wrote: "Too Much was insufferable. Lena Dunham took everything that’s obnoxious about Girls & put them in London. An endless drivel about an unhealthy relationship."

Others agreed, with one viewer posting: "Nope. Too Much by Lena Dunham is [expletive]" Another said: "I want to slap them. Struggling to get halfway through the first episode."

One viewer added: "There was just too much shouting. I couldn’t finish it."

But not everyone agrees

Too Much has just landed on Netflix© Netflix
Too Much has just landed on Netflix

Despite the backlash, others have praised the series. One fan shared: "Already loving it after just one episode."

Another posted: "I flew through all 10 episodes of #TooMuch. Megan Stalter is phenomenal and I fell in love with Will Sharpe all over again."

A fellow viewer added: "The narrative is indeed too much at times, stuffing so much in, but I loved the relationship at its heart."

Someone else wrote: "I love when scene stealers like Megan get a chance to headline. This is off to a great start."

Critics are warming to it

Viewers think Too Much was... "too much''...© Netflix
Viewers think Too Much was... "too much''...

Too Much currently has an 84% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes but only a 47% audience score. The early rating suggests that while the show isn’t for everyone, some viewers have been drawn in.

Megan, 34, is best known for her breakout role in Hacks, while Will, 38, received acclaim for his performance in The White Lotus. Their chemistry has been widely praised.

Lena, 39, previously created Girls, which also received a mix of acclaim and criticism during its run. Too Much continues many of the same themes but places them in a new setting.

All 10 episodes of Too Much are available to stream on Netflix now.

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More