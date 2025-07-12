Netflix adds 'masterpiece' biopic fans are calling a must-watch

Netflix has added an Oscar-winning biopic to its platform, and fans are calling it one of the best films of the decade. The film, directed by Christopher Nolan, is available to stream from 12 July.

The movie, called Oppenheimer, stars Cillian Murphy, 49, in the leading role. It follows the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist behind the creation of the atomic bomb.

The story behind the film

© Universal Pictures Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer centres on the Manhattan Project during the Second World War. Cillian plays Oppenheimer, who is recruited to lead a secret mission that would go on to change history.

Matt Damon, 54, also stars as Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves Jr., the military official who oversees the operation. The project leads to the development of the first nuclear weapon, which is tested in July 1945.

The official synopsis reads: "Oppenheimer and a team of scientists spend years developing and designing the atomic bomb. Their work comes to fruition on July 16, 1945, as they witness the world's first nuclear explosion, forever changing the course of history."

Major awards success

© Universal Pictures Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan in Oppenheimer

The film made a big impact during the 2024 awards season. It won Best Picture at the Oscars and took home a total of seven Academy Awards.

Cillian won Best Actor, while Robert Downey Jr., 59, was named Best Supporting Actor for his role as Lewis Strauss. Christopher also picked up the award for Best Director.

The film was nominated for 13 Oscars overall, including Cinematography, Film Editing and Original Score. It went on to dominate critics' top 10 lists for the year.

Viewers call it 'one of the best'

© Universal Pictures Robert Downey. Jr in Oppenheimer

Since arriving on Netflix, fans have flooded review platforms with praise. Rotten Tomatoes users called the film "a cinematic masterpiece" and "an emotional experience".

One viewer wrote: "Oppenheimer is an absolute masterpiece that left me captivated from start to finish."

Another shared: "One of the best movies ever made and easily one of the greatest movies of the decade. Christopher Nolan has proven himself as one of the most talented filmmakers in cinematic history and this movie is proof of that."

Another added: "An absolute masterpiece. The actors, the score, the visuals and the story. Must watch!"

Cillian Murphy’s reaction to Oscar win

© Universal Pictures Oppenheimer is one of the best films released in the last few years

Cillian gave an emotional speech after winning Best Actor. He thanked director Christopher and producer Emma Thomas for their long-standing collaboration.

He said: "Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas, it's been the wildest, most exhilarating, most creatively satisfying journey you've taken me on over the last twenty years."

He also thanked his family, including wife Yvonne McGuinness and their sons Malachy and Aran. He closed his speech with a tribute to those working for peace.

He said: "We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or for worse we're all living in Oppenheimer's world. So I would really like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere."

Now available on Netflix

© Universal Pictures Cillian Murphy won an Oscar for Oppenheimer

The film was released in cinemas in 2023 but has been added to Netflix in July 2025. This is the first time it has been available on the platform in the UK.

It joins a growing library of award-winning films now available to stream. Other titles recently added include The Power of the Dog, Dune and The Fabelmans.

Whether you missed it in the cinema or want to rewatch it, now is the perfect time to stream it.

Oppenheimer is available on Netflix from 12 July.