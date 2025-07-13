HGTV shakes up Property Brothers' shows amid mass cancellations

Something is going on over at HGTV.

Just a few days after a slew of series cancellations caused outrage among fans, network mainstays Jonathan and Drew Scott also faced backlash as they in turn promoted the release of not one, not two, but three of their shows.

However, while those were initially set to premiere early in July, their release dates have been inexplicably postponed.

© Dennys Ilic Goldie Hawn was recently on Celebrity IOU

Initially, Celebrity IOU was coming back for its milestone tenth season on July 19, the following day, Chasing the West was meant to premiere its first ever season, and on July 30, Don't Hate Your House was scheduled to come back with a second season.

Now however, only the premiere of Celebrity IOU is still on track, while Chasing the West has been postponed to July 30, and Don't Hate Your House has lost a public scheduled date.

An updated press release simply states that the show will instead release "later this year." The series' eight episodes will follow the brothers "fix problematic homes for frustrated families as they tackle seemingly insurmountable renovation challenges to reimagine dysfunctional houses into harmonious places that families will love."

© Instagram Nicole Curtis' show Rehab Addict is returning after three years off

The postponement comes amid a slate of unexpected cancellations at the network, and though HGTV has not addressed them, the hosts of Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Farmhouse Fixer and Izzy Does It have all shared their own statements, expressing their heartbreak over their shows not getting renewed.

Keith Bynum of Bargain Block shared on Instagram: "The last six months have been a pretty wild journey. Our entire business and lives have been put through the ringer at the hands of a giant corporation, yet we persist lol. Though you may not be seeing us for much longer on HGTV, we're excited that we’ve built such an amazing base of followers and we're very excited about the future."

© Instagram Evan Thomas and Keith Bynum of Bargain Block, which was cancelled by HGTV

In a joint Instagram statement, Married to Real Estate hosts Egypt Sherrod and husband Mike Jackson shared they found out the "unexpected" news upon returning from a trip to the Mediterranean. "While the chain of events leading up to this is disheartening, we are deeply grateful. Grateful for four incredible seasons. Grateful for our amazing crew and supportive fans. Grateful that our businesses continue to thrive. And most of all — grateful that we are still very much married to real estate (and to each other)."

Farmhouse Fixer's Jonathan Knight, formerly of New Kids on the Block, wrote of his show's cancellation: "A lot of you have been asking about the future of Farmhouse Fixer. I am sad to say HGTV has decided not to move forward with another season. While I'm still processing the reasons that led to their decision, Kristina and I are so grateful for all your support over the past 3 seasons."

© Instagram Israel "Izzy" Battres of HGTV's cancelled show Izzy Does It

Last but not least, after a fan commented on a post from Izzy Does It host Israel "Izzy" Battres expressing their excitement for a second season, he replied: "We didn't get the green light for a second season, but we're leaving this experience full of gratitude."

Per TVInsider, fans have similarly expressed their disappointment over on Reddit, complaining about the need for another Property Brothers show. "Ugh. They cut quality shows then shove this down our throats. I am out," one wrote, as another concurred with: "Canceling 3 great shows while adding more Scott brothers shows is frankly disappointing. Same thing on Food Network. I've seen enough of Guy Fieri and Bobby Flay," and third pointed out: "They have had at least 10 shows on HGTV. Enough is enough."