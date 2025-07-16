The Great British Sewing Bee viewers make same complaint as series returns

The BBC's beloved reality competition show, The Great British Sewing Bee, returned to our screens on Tuesday night with its 11th season, which saw host Sara Pascoe back at the helm following her maternity leave.

While fans were over the moon to have Sara and the two judges, Patrick Grant and Esme Young, back for another season, some took issue with one aspect of the show.

Taking to social media, some viewers complained about the opening moments of the premiere episode, which showed a preview of the upcoming series.

One person penned: "Is it even worth watching #SewingBee - they've shown everything in the first few minutes. The bane of any competition programme," while another commented: "I agree, I try not to watch the intro and outro, talk about spoiler alert!"

© BBC/Love Productions/Neil Sherwood The Great British Sewing Bee returned on Tuesday night

A third person added: "Please please please please STOP showing me the whole series before the programme even starts. I love the Sewing Bee, but this drives me nuts, while another agreed, adding: "Me too, I have to look away for a few minutes, drives me mad, they do it on loads of programmes."

Not all fans took issue with the preview, however, and praised the opening episode. One person wrote: "Best opening episode by far… amazing talent and amazing catwalk," while another added: "Great 1st episode in this new series. Lovely contestants, innovative sewing and an amazing soundtrack!"

What to expect from the new series

For those unfamiliar with the programme, it sees judges Patrick and Esme task a group of amateur sewers with a series of challenges in the hopes of being crowned 'Britain's most sensational seamster'.

© BBC/Love Productions/Neil Sherwood Viewers complained about the preview clip

Fans can look forward to a fresh batch of sewers, as well as brand-new themed challenges, in the 11th season.

Episode one saw the 12 contestants tasked with crafting a tie-front blouse, before reimagining circle skirts into new garments, and testing their skills with pleats to design a perfectly shaped dress.

© BBC Sara Pascoe has returned to host the show

As for episode two, the sewers will be tasked with three challenges themed around activewear. They'll first construct a seven-panel cap in the technical Pattern Challenge, before breathing new life into unwanted cycling gear in the Transformation Challenge.

For the final Made to Measure task, the sewers will create a practical but stylish athleisure outfit.

Who hosts the show?

Sara Pascoe has returned to host the show, having spent a year away on maternity leave. During her absence, comedian Kiell Smith-Bynoe stepped in for season ten and the Christmas special.

© James Stack Sara Pascoe hosts the show, while Esme Young and Patrick Grant judge the contestants

Sara has hosted the show since 2021, taking over from Joe Lycett, who presented seasons five to seven. Claudia Winkleman was at the helm for the first four seasons.

The Great British Sewing Bee airs on Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC One.