The Great British Sewing Bee star Patrick Grant's home life away from the cameras

Patrick Grant is a familiar face across the nation thanks to his role on the popular BBC reality programme, The Great British Sewing Bee.

The fashion designer has been a judge on the show alongside Esme Young since 2013 and has become a regular fixture on our screens each summer. But how much do you know about his life away from the cameras? Keep reading to find out all we know…

Where does Patrick Grant live?

Patrick, 51, currently lives in Lancashire having moved to the north from London in March 2020 to be closer to his factory in Blackburn.

Speaking about his relocation in an interview with John Lewis at the time, Patrick said: "I came up here with one bag. I spent two months in a friend-of-a-friend's granny annex on a farm, where the newly-retired owner would make my tea every night and do my shopping.

"I recently went back to London to sort out my house, let the removal company in and now I’m settled in a proper rental."

Patrick Grant's life away from The Great British Sewing Bee

When he's not busy sharing his words of wisdom with contestants on the BBC show, Patrick works in the fashion world and is the director of bespoke tailors such as Norton & Sons of Savile Row and E. Tautz & Sons.

In 2016, the award-winning designer launched Community Clothing, a social enterprise that makes affordable ethical clothing and supports UK textile jobs.

He also has a collection with House of Fraser, which launched in March this year.

Away from work, Patrick is a keen cyclist and often shares snaps on social media from his riding trips to idyllic parts of the country, including the Forest of Bowland in North Yorkshire and Knott End-on-Sea.

He even took part in the Running Out of Time Relay in June, a climate relay covering 1,653 miles from Ben Nevis to Big Ben.

Patrick clearly likes to travel around the UK and has shared snaps of various stunning locations, from the Lake District and Cornwall to Fife and Glasgow.

As well as being a successful fashion designer, Patrick is also an impressive photographer – which is clear to see from the photos posted on his Instagram page.

Patrick likes to make use of his natural surroundings through foraging. In an Instagram post from August last year, the presenter spent a summer's day picking plums and making a batch of jam.

Alongside a carousel of photos which showed a basket of plums and a series of jam jars filled with delicious looking preserve, he wrote in the caption: "Rejoice. It's free food from trees and hedges season."

Patrick Grant's love life

Patrick likes to keep his romantic life out of the spotlight and so little is known about his current relationship status. However, the TV star is not married and currently appears to be single.

As for his previous relationships, Patrick dated fellow designer Katie Hillier from 2007 to 2016. Find out more about their romance here.