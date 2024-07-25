Great British Sewing Bee fans make same demand after series finale

The Great British Sewing Bee aired its season ten finale on Wednesday night, which saw judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young crown Luke as their winner.

After accepting the coveted trophy, the Manchester sewer said: "I feel so proud of myself and I don't tend to say that a lot, but yes I am proud of myself."

Fans were over the moon with the result and while many praised the final episode, others are already looking to the next series and have urged the BBC to bring Kiell Smith-Bynoe back as host.

© Love Productions/Neil Sherwood/BBC Luke was crowned the series 10 winner

The Ghosts actor has been standing in for regular presenter Sara Pascoe, who is currently on maternity leave having welcomed her second son in October last year.

Fans were full of praise for Kiell on social media, with one person writing: "Kiell has been a complete joy. Both him and Patrick have made my Wednesday evenings thoroughly delightful. Please bring him back next year," while another added: "Please bring Kiell back for the next series!"

© Love Productions/James Stack/BBC Kiell Smith-Bynoe is a popular addition to The Great British Sewing Bee

A third fan remarked: "Good to watch the GBSB final. I marvel at the skill & creativity of all the contestants, let alone the finalists. I could never equal any of them. Esme and Patrick continue to thrill. Also, will the production company please hire Kiell Smith-Bynoe for the next series," while a fourth agreed, commenting: "Kiell has been great in this series - a lovely balance of humour and friendliness and hope he returns - so enjoyable to see the success he's made of presenting this."

Kiell, 35, has been a welcome addition to the Sewing Bee team and has been praised throughout the series for his presenting style. Fans will know the comedian for his roles in Stath Lets Flats, Man Like Mobeen, and Dreamland.

© Guido Mandozzi Kiell is best known for his role in BBC sitcom, Ghosts

In October last year, the BBC announced that Kiell would be stepping in for Sara for the 2023 Christmas Special and series ten.

WATCH: Sara Pascoe joined the show in series 8

Confirming the arrival of Sara's baby, the show's official social media account posted: "We're bursting at the seams that Kiell Smith-Bynoe has stepped in to host this year’s Christmas Special and Series 10.

"(Sending lots of love to Sara and her new baby!)," they added.

© BBC Kiell stepped in for regular host Sara Pascoe

On landing the gig, Kiell shared his excitement at the time. "I got 99 problems but a stitch ain't one," he penned on social media. "Filling the big knitted shoes of Sara Pascoe as host of The Great British Sewing Bee Series 10. (Is knitting anything to do with sewing? I dunno, I've learnt nothing. See ya sewn."

It's likely that Sara will be back at the helm as host in the next series, but hopefully this isn't the last we've seen of Kiell on the show.

The Great British Sewing Bee is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.