Netflix viewers vow 'never' to go on popular vacation after 'insane' documentary

Netflix's new true-story documentary has had fans in hysterics on social media, with viewers discussing the horrifying show Trainwreck: The Poop Cruise.

The show, which looks at how a luxury cruise descends into chaos after vital systems are shut down, reveals how this meant several services were inaccessible to passengers, including refrigeration, lighting, air conditioning and most notably, flushing toilets.

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise has left fans shocked

The four-day round trip was planned to go from Texas to Mexico, and carried 4,000 passengers and crew who were forced to deal with "raw sewage" leaking all over the ship as they desperately tried to repair the ship.

Taking to social media, viewers were quick to point out that the documentary meant that they would never go on a cruise again. One person posted: "I’m watching #TrainwreckPoopCruise right now & this is insane." Another person added: "#TrainwreckPoopCruise is the reason I will NEVER take a cruise. I remember this story. No thanks, idgaf what cruise you went on."

© Courtesy of Netflix Trainwreck: Poop Cruise is trending on Netflix

A third person added: "I never wanted to take a cruise and I will never take a cruise in my life after watching this #trainwreckpoopcruise," while another person wrote: "Yet another reason why I've never taken a cruise. Floating [expletive]?? With no electricity? Hell No. They gave them $500 bucks and a free ticket."

The passengers were rescued after three days when the cruise was finally towed to shore. Speaking about the situation, the documentary's director James Ross told The Guardian: "When you hear Poop Cruise, you think, 'Okay'. But actually there’s a lot more layers and twists and turns to the story."

© Courtesy of Netflix The cruise was eventually towed

He continued: "It’s hedonism. There’s this huge extreme of people on one end who are there just to really enjoy themselves and the crew who are there to facilitate that. But it was also important to show that this terrible scenario didn’t just happen to the passengers; the crew were in it as well." Have you watched the new show yet?