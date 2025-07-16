Netflix's new suspense-filled German thriller is storming the Top 10 charts

Netflix dropped its new German thriller, Brick, less than a week ago, and it's already storming the Top 10 film charts.

The film, which is the number one movie in 36 countries this week, centres around couple Tim and Olivia, who wake up to find that a mysterious brick wall has been built around their apartment overnight, locking them and their neighbours inside.

Curious to know more? Keep reading for all the details…

What is Brick about?

The film follows Tim and Olivia, whose relationship is on the rocks when they wake up in the middle of the night to find they've been locked inside their apartment.

© Sasha Ostrov / Netflix Ruby O Fee and Matthias Schweighöfer star in Brick

"Not by an intruder or a maniacal landlord but by strange black bricks blocking every possible exit," reads the synopsis. "Desperate to escape, they join forces with their neighbours to decode the mystery that’s keeping them trapped."

Who stars in Brick?

Matthias Schweighöfer (Army of the Dead) and Ruby O. Fee (Army of Thieves) lead the cast as Tim and Olivia.

They're joined by Frederick Lau (Victoria) as Marvin, Salber Lee Williams (Ghost Island) as Ana, Axel Werner (The Palace) as Mr. Oswalt, and Sira-Anna Faal (Pauline) as Lea.

© Sasha Ostrov / Netflix The film follows a couple who are trapped in their apartment

Rounding out the cast are Josef Berousek as Anton, Murathan Muslu as Yuri, and Alexander Beyer as Mr. Friedman.

What have viewers said about the show?

The film has received mixed reviews from viewers, with some hailing the show as a "very well executed thriller" and "a good watch", while others described it as "boring" and "slow".

© Sasha Ostrov / Netflix Brick is available to stream on Netflix

One person penned: "The movie Brick on Netflix was insane, highly recommend," while another gave the film 8 out of 10 marks on X, adding that it has "drama, suspense, and intrigue".

Other thriller films available on Netflix

If you're a thriller fan looking for your next watch, Netflix has plenty to offer, from Tyler Perry's tense psychological film, Straw, starring Taraji P. Henson, to the 2023 action thriller, The Killer, which stars Michael Fassbender as a lone assassin.

As for TV shows, there are some unmissable crime dramas and thrillers on offer. Check out some of our top recommendations that are available to binge-watch now, from gritty detective dramas to dark mystery series.

Brick is available to stream on Netflix now.