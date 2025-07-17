Jennifer Love Hewitt shares details of emotional 9-1-1 return after co-star's exit: 'Nothing is the same'

Excited as the 9-1-1 cast is to return to filming, things aren't the same on set.

Jennifer Love Hewitt, who stars as Maddie Han in the ABC, Ryan Murphy procedural, recently confirmed that they are officially back in production, however lamented that it's their first season without Peter Krause also on set.

At the end of season eight, the actor's beloved character Captain Bobby Nash, who was married to Angela Bassett's Athena Grant, died from a deadly hemorrhagic fever after being exposed to a virus in a lab explosion.

© Disney Peter's character died at the end of season eight

Jennifer, speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel premiere, first shared of being back on set: "I'm so excited. I mean it's my favorite, I miss my people, I oddly miss crying everyday all day long, so I'm excited to do that again and see what emergencies we have."

However, asked what the world of 9-1-1 looks like without Peter in it, she said: "I mean, sad, it's not the same. Nothing is the same."

"But I do think that when you're telling a story about first responders, unfortunately those are the things that happen," she noted, but emphasized: "He was the person that mattered to everyone in the cast the most, so I felt like he was our hero, and he always will be."

© Getty He was Angela's on-screen husband

At the end of season eight, Jennifer's character Maddie had a gruesome encounter with Amber, a detective with dissociative identity disorder, who slashed her throat, though luckily she survived her injuries.

Not only that, but in the final episode, she goes on to give birth to her second child, who she named after the late Captain Bobby, Peter's character.

© Instagram The actress shared a tribute to Peter following his departure

With the departure of Peter, a lot of questions remain looming about the direction season nine will take, particularly for his wife Athena, Angela's character. The Black Panther actress addressed Peter's departure in an emotional Instagram tribute back in April, sharing a sweet photo featuring him in which both of them are smiling and embracing each other, dressed up as their characters. "For eight seasons, this kind, funny, compassionate, talented actor became not only my trusted colleague, but also a dear friend," she wrote at the time.

"#peterkrause as #bobbynash helped to introduce @911onabc to the homes and hearts of fans around the world," she continued, and acknowledged: "I know this is hard for all of you. It's hard for us, too."

© Getty Jennifer's character welcomed another child at the end of season eight

"Peter's Bobby Nash will be missed but his character will never be forgotten. He is forever a part of our family," Angela maintained, and further wrote: "We should all give Peter a lot of love as he expands beyond 'the 118' and into all adventures that await him. Love you, my friend. Athena will never be the same."

Jennifer also paid tribute, stating in an Instagram Story: "I have no words," writing that she "couldn't say goodbye because you are the best," and: "I love you, Peter. Thanks for always being a light, and for your hugs that could change a day for the better every time."