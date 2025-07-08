Jennifer Love Hewitt shares 9-1-1 season 9 update amid unanswered questions after devastating departure

When 9-1-1 officially returns in the fall, it won't necessarily be the same 9-1-1 fans are used to.

When season 8 came to an end earlier this year, fans were left reeling after Peter Krause's beloved character Captain Bobby Nash died from a deadly hemorrhagic fever after being exposed to a virus in a lab explosion.

Now, the cast is gearing up to return to work without the Six Feet Under alum, who has officially bid farewell to the show.

© Getty Jennifer's character was kidnapped at the end of season 8

Jennifer Love Hewitt, who stars as Maddie Han in the Ryan Murphy show, recently revealed to ScreenRant that she and the rest of her co-stars are reuniting on set in just a few weeks (production is set to start mid-to-late July).

"We're back in a couple weeks, so I'll be back answering phones and in a totally different trauma than this one, which is great," referring to her role in the new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel, which also stars Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Lola Tung, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Nicholas Alexander Chávez.

At the end of season 8, Jennifer's character Maddie had a gruesome encounter with Amber, a detective with dissociative identity disorder, who slashed her throat, though luckily she survived her injuries.

© Getty Jennifer's character named her baby after Peter's departed character

Not only that, but in the final episode, she goes on to give birth to her second child, who she named after the late Captain Bobby.

With the departure of Peter, a lot of questions remain looming about the direction season 9 will take, particularly for his wife Athena Grant, who is played by Angela Bassett.

© Instagram Angela paid tribute to Peter after his departure

Angela addressed Peter's departure in an emotional Instagram tribute back in April, sharing a sweet photo featuring him in which both of them are smiling and embracing each other, dressed up as their characters. "For eight seasons, this kind, funny, compassionate, talented actor became not only my trusted colleague, but also a dear friend," she wrote at the time.

"#peterkrause as #bobbynash helped to introduce @911onabc to the homes and hearts of fans around the world," she continued, and acknowledged: "I know this is hard for all of you. It's hard for us, too."

© Getty They played husband and wife on the show

"Peter's Bobby Nash will be missed but his character will never be forgotten. He is forever a part of our family," Angela maintained, and further wrote: "We should all give Peter a lot of love as he expands beyond 'the 118' and into all adventures that await him. Love you, my friend. Athena will never be the same."

Jennifer also paid tribute, stating in an Instagram Story: "I have no words," writing that she "couldn't say goodbye because you are the best," and: "I love you, Peter. Thanks for always being a light, and for your hugs that could change a day for the better every time."