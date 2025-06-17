Chris O'Donnell makes comeback after NCIS: LA cancellation in fiery first look at 9-1-1: Nashville — watch

Chris O'Donnell is getting one step closer to making his way back to the screen!

Two years after NCIS: Los Angeles came to an end after 14 years, the NCIS star is back with another action-packed procedural, 9-1-1: Nashville.

And though there isn't a release date just yet for the highly-anticipated, Ryan Murphy produced spin-off, a new teaser confirms fans will get to enjoy it Thursdays this fall. Watch the first look below.

WATCH: 9-1-1: Nashville first teaser

From the teaser, it seems that the spin-off will prominently honor Nashville's roots as country music mecca, combined with 9-1-1's own roots of dramatic fire rescues and characters with costly secrets.

In addition to Chris, the cast also features stars who have their own ties to country music, including LeAnn Rimes, who in 1997 won a Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who is married to country star Brad Paisley, plus Grey's Anatomy star Jessica Capshaw will also be starring in it.

Chris, speaking with TVLine last month about starting production in June, said that he's "getting excited to head to Nashville."

© Getty Chris opened up about his next project at the Disney Upfronts

He confessed that his relationship with Nashville is still "very limited," having only "driven through" it a few times, however he does have "a lot of friends there."

"I'm excited to have the culture, the music, the whole town. I've had a lot of friends from Los Angeles move to Tennessee to get out of LA so this is a good reason to go," he further gushed. He also addressed that considering the recent wildfire crisis that recently ravaged much of the Los Angeles, it's "not the worst time to go."

As for his new role, that of Captain Don Sharpe, he couldn't say much, but did share: "He's married, he's got a son who also works at the fire station," before noting: "I don't know how much I'm supposed to say to be honest."