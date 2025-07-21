Dog the Bounty Hunter's grandson, 13, shot dead by father in tragic accident

Duane "Dog" Chapman is facing unimaginable heartbreak after a tragic accident claimed the life of his 13-year-old grandson, Anthony.

The teenager, who was the son of Dog's stepson Gregory Zecca, died in what authorities are calling an accidental shooting in Naples, Florida on Saturday, July 19.

The devastating incident unfolded in the evening hours, with local police responding to a distress call around 8 p.m. Although few details have been officially released, the Collier County Sheriff's Office confirmed the incident was being treated as an "isolated incident" and, at this time, no arrests have been made.

Dog, 72, and his wife Francie Chapman, who is Gregory's mother, issued a heart-wrenching statement via their representative, telling TMZ: "We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony."

© Instagram Dog with his 13 year-old grandson

The Chapmans have requested privacy as they attempt to process the enormity of their loss. Friends close to the family describe the couple as "devastated" and "in shock," adding that Anthony was a "bright, loving soul with a kind heart."

Gregory Zecca, Francie's son from her previous marriage, had been working closely with Dog as part of his bounty hunting team, supporting the family's reality television legacy while building a life of his own. The tragic accident has left the entire Chapman family reeling, with loved ones uniting around Gregory in the aftermath.

Francie and Dog tied the knot in 2021, having found solace in one another after each had experienced profound personal loss.

© Toronto Star via Getty Images Dog the Bounty Hunter has 13 children

The couple bonded deeply after the deaths of their respective spouses. Francie had been widowed, while Dog's beloved fifth wife, Beth Chapman, passed away in June 2019 at the age of 51 following a brave battle with cancer.

Dog, known to millions around the world for his hard-hitting persona on Dog the Bounty Hunter, is also known for his big heart and deep devotion to family.

A father of 13 children, Duane has experienced more than his fair share of sorrow. In addition to Anthony's death, he has also mourned the loss of his daughters Barbara and Zebadiah in years past.

© WireImage Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman and wife

Over the decades, Dog has shared children with several partners. He has a son, Christopher, with Debbie White; sons Duane Lee II and Leland with ex-wife Fonda Sue Darnell; and sons Wesley, James Robert, and the late Zebadiah with ex-wife Anne Tegnell. With Lyssa Rae Brittain, he had three children: Tucker, Lyssa, and the late Barbara. His late wife Beth Chapman was the mother of Bonnie, Cecily, and Garry. In 2023, Dog made headlines once again when he revealed he had recently discovered another son, Jon, adding to his already expansive and complicated family tree.

The tight-knit Chapman clan has rallied around Gregory in the days since the tragedy. While the full details of what happened on that fateful night remain under investigation, reports have suggested that the shooting was a tragic accident involving a firearm in the family home. The Collier County Sheriff's Office has yet to release an official statement beyond confirming that the event is under active investigation.

© Getty Images Fans have rallied around the star

The loss has sparked an outpouring of condolences from fans and followers across social media. Many have expressed support for the family with heartfelt messages, recalling Dog’s previous tragedies and applauding his resilience.

One fan wrote: "Dog has been through so much and still keeps going. Praying for peace and comfort for him, Francie, and everyone affected by this terrible accident."

In the weeks ahead, Duane and Francie are expected to remain out of the public eye as they support Gregory and mourn the loss of young Anthony. The family has not shared any funeral arrangements as of yet.