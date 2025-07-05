Sad news for Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg and Tom Selleck

The cast and crew of Blue Bloods have been hit with some sad news after a death among their ranks was announced on Friday.

Mark Snow, a veteran television composer who composed the now-cancelled CBS show's theme song, died at his home in Connecticut on July 4.

Snow, who scored nearly 290 episodes of the Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg police procedural drama, was 78 at the time of his death, the cause of which has not been reported.

He is best known for composing the theme song of the Fox series, The X-Files, which starred David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson.

Snow also scored the popular television series' Hart to Hart, T.J. Hooker, the Superman prequel Smallville, and Ghost Whisperer.

© Getty Images Blue Bloods composer, Mark Snow, died on July 4, aged 78

Tributes

The Juilliard-trained composer, who was born in Brooklyn, earned 15 Emmy nominations throughout his career, which began in the mid-1970s.

Fellow composer Sean Callery, who scored 24 starring Kiefer Sutherland, paid tribute to Snow, whom he considered a mentor and a close friend for more than three decades.

He told Variety: "His limitless talent and boundless creativity was matched only by the generosity he bestowed upon other composers who sought his guidance. He would give the most inspiring and intelligent feedback when listening to the work of other young artists (myself included).

© Getty Images Mark scored The X-Files, Smallville, Ghost Whisperer, and more

"He combined his decades of experience with the encouragement that composers cultivate: to trust in themselves, embrace their own unique voice, and learn to rely on their own instincts. And he did so with a humor and self-deprecation that made his wisdom all the more enduring."

Six of Snow's Emmy nominations came from his work on The X-Files, while the nine others recognised his music contributions to television films and miniseries including Something About Amelia, The Lost Capone, An American Story, Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All, Children of the Dust, Nowhere Man, Helter Skelter, and Ghost Whisperer.

© Getty Images Snow scored nearly 290 episodes of Blue Bloods

While he was never nominated for an award for his work on Blue Bloods, the show held a special significance for him because it was produced by the late Leonard Goldberg, who was the first person Snow ever worked for.

"Great story how I got involved in [Blue Bloods] because that show is produced by Leonard Goldberg – he was the first person I ever worked for in 1975, or whenever it was," he said in 2017.

© Michael Parmelee/CBS Blue Bloods was cancelled after 14 years

"It was his show, it was all shot in New York with Tom Selleck, and they were having problems with the composer. Leonard found out I was living in the East, and he called the agent and said, 'Can he do this? Do you think he'd want to do this? Come to New York?"

Snow added: "He called me up and said, 'Hey, it's Leonard, how would you feel about coming in on this?' And I said, 'Ok, sounds good.' And I did."

© Getty Images Tom Selleck was not happy about Blue Bloods' cancellation

Blue Bloods aired its final episode in December 2024, and its cancellation didn't sit well with the show's stars, especially Tom Selleck.

"CBS will find an awful lot of people aren't ready to say goodbye to it," he told TV Insider last January. "The show's more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We're certainly not out of ideas."