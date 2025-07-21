The 'gripping' 4-part action drama you can binge-watch in one night

Looking for a fast-paced action drama to binge-watch in one evening? Channel 4 has got you covered with its French thriller, The Devil's Leap, which arrived earlier this month via its offshoot streaming service, Walter Presents.

The four-part series follows former Special Forces operative Paul Vilar, who is thrust back into a world of danger when an attempt to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, Sara, turns into a desperate fight for survival.

Since its launch in 2016, Walter Presents has brought a number of binge-worthy shows to Channel 4. From dystopian thrillers to chilling crime dramas, there's something for everyone. Find out more about the new addition below.

What is The Devil's Leap about?

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the French Alps, the series sees a father-daughter hiking trip soon become a deadly manhunt when Sara accidentally witnesses a violent crime.

© Julien Cauvin Philippe Bas stars in the series

The synopsis continues: "With ruthless criminals on their trail and no one to trust, Paul must use his elite training to protect Sara while evading capture. The tension escalates as Paul and Sara navigate treacherous terrain, uncover secrets from Paul’s past, and fight to survive against overwhelming odds.

"Their fractured bond is tested and slowly rebuilt in the crucible of survival. A gripping, character-driven thriller where every step could be their last."

Meet the cast of the show

Philippe Bas leads the cast as Paul, while Sara is played by Maïra Schmitt. Other cast members include Armelle Deutsch, Laurent Maurel, Yann Pradal, and Olivier Sa.

© Julien Cauvin The survival thriller is available on Channel 4

What have viewers said, and is it worth watching?

The reviews from viewers have been mixed, with some finding the plot "predictable", whilst another viewer described the show as "a solid action in a great setting". Meanwhile, the show holds a 5.3 rating on IMDb.

© FranÃ§ois LEFEBVRE The series follows a father and daughter's fight for survival

However, if you love fast-paced action dramas set against a stunning backdrop, then this could be worth a watch.

How to watch The Devil's Leap

The series, which is directed by Abel Ferry and first aired in 2021, is available to watch for free via Channel 4's streaming service.

© Julien Cauvin The Devil's Leap is set in the French Alps

Other dramas to watch on 5

If The Devil's Leap doesn't sound like your kind of show, there are plenty of other gripping series on offer on Channel 4, including the second season of The Couple Next Door, about a successful couple whose lives are turned upside down when their new colleague moves in next door.

Meanwhile, viewers can also tune into the dystopian drama Arcadia, or check out the psychological mystery series, Promethea.