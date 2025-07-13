'Deliciously dark' psychological drama with The Split star is your next must-watch

Good news for fans of Channel 4's hit series The Couple Next Door! Season two of the psychological drama, which stars The Split's Annabel Scholey, is about to hit screens very soon – and it's definitely one to add to your calendars.

The six-parter, which arrives on Channel 4 on Monday 14 July, stars a whole new cast and will take viewers back to the "claustrophobic world of the cul-de-sac" and explore the fallout of making fantasies a reality.

The first series of The Couple Next Door was Channel 4's biggest scripted streaming launch, with the pilot episode achieving more than one million streams in the first seven days.

Read on to find out more…

What is The Couple Next Door season 2 about?

A new cast means a whole new gripping plot for members of the cul-de-sac.

The official synopsis reads: "Brilliant heart surgeon Charlotte Roberts (Annabel Scholey) and her husband, consultant anaesthetist Jacob (Sam Palladio) are a high-flying busy married couple.

© Channel 4 The drama stars Annabel Scholey and Sam Palladio

"But things soon turn upside down when their mysterious new hospital colleague Mia (Aggy K Adams) rents out the house next door.

"Working her way into Charlotte and Jacob’s confidence and eventually their bed, Mia also quickly befriends cul-de-sac outcast Alan (Hugh Dennis) whilst Charlotte has to handle the reappearance of past flame Leo (Sendhil Ramamurthy).

"However, it’s not long before Mia’s past comes back to haunt her, leading Charlotte and Jacob to question who she really is, especially when patients at the hospital mysteriously start dying. But one thing is clear, giving into desires can have deadly consequences…"

© Channel 4 Aggy K Adams plays neighbour Mia

Who stars in The Couple Next Door season 2?

Leading the new cast are Sam Palladio (Nashville, The Princess Switch) and Annabel Scholey (The Split, The Sixth Commandment).

Appearing alongside the new leads are Aggy K Adams (The Witcher, Greek Salad) and Sendhil Ramamurthy (One Piece, Never Have I Ever).

© Darren Craig / Joseph Sinclair / Simon Annand /Jeff Overs / Shutterstock Sam Palladio, Annabel Scholey, Aggy K Adams, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Hugh Dennis

There is one returning cast member, however – Hugh Dennis (Outnumbered, Not Going Out) plays the "cul-de-sac outcast", Alan, from the first series.

What have the cast and crew said?

Speaking about her upcoming role, The Split star Annabel Scholey said: "I am delighted to be joining the brilliant team behind Channel 4's The Couple Next Door.

© Channel 4 Hugh Dennis reprises his role

"I was a big fan of series one and I am excited to be delving into David Allison's gripping new script with a hugely talented cast and crew, whilst going back to my West Yorkshire roots, as heart surgeon Charlotte Roberts."

As to what we can expect from the new series, executive producer for Eagle Eye Drama Jo McGrath added: "More sexy shenanigans in suburbia this time with a provocative psychological twist, the addictive global hit thriller The Couple Next Door is back, with a new set of neighbours each hiding dark secrets of their own."

The Couple Next Door season two will drop on Channel 4 on Monday 14 July.