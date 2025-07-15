TV viewers can't stop watching 'masterpiece' drama after highly anticipated return

Channel 4's hit drama, The Couple Next Door, returned to screens on Monday night with its highly anticipated second season – and viewers have given their verdict on social media.

Penned by David Allison (Bedlam, Marcella), the new series centres around heart surgeon Charlotte Roberts (Annabel Scholey) and her husband, consultant anaesthetist Jacob (Sam Palladio), whose lives are quickly turned upside down when their new hospital colleague, Mia (Aggy K Adams), moves in next door.

Taking to social media, viewers praised the opening episode, with one person hailing the drama as "a masterpiece".

© Channel 4 Annabel Scholey and Sam Palladio star in the show

One person wrote: "Season 2 is gooood, I can't stop watching atp #thecouplenextdoor," while another added: "Brilliant first episode of season 2."

A third fan penned: "Loved the first series. So far enjoying the new one," while another described the new season as "seriously good".

What is The Couple Next Door about?

Viewers return to the claustrophobic world of the cul-de-sac in this dark psychological drama, which explores "the fallout of taking your fantasies and making them reality", according to the synopsis.

© Channel 4 Aggy K Adams plays neighbour Mia

It continues: "Brilliant heart surgeon Charlotte Roberts (Annabel Scholey) and her husband, consultant anaesthetist Jacob (Sam Palladio) are a high-flying busy married couple. But things soon turn upside down when their mysterious new hospital colleague Mia (Aggy K Adams) rents out the house next door. Working her way into Charlotte and Jacob's confidence and eventually their bed, Mia also quickly befriends cul-de-sac outcast Alan (Hugh Dennis) whilst Charlotte has to handle the reappearance of past flame Leo (Sendhil Ramamurthy)."

The synopsis concludes: "However, it's not long before Mia's past comes back to haunt her, leading Charlotte and Jacob to question who she really is, especially when patients at the hospital mysteriously start dying. But one thing is clear, giving into desires can have deadly consequences."

Who stars in The Couple Next Door?

Sam Palladio (Nashville, The Princess Switch) and Annabel Scholey (The Split, The Sixth Commandment) lead the cast as Jacob and Charlotte, while Aggy K Adams (The Witcher, Greek Salad) plays Mia and Sendhil Ramamurthy (One Piece, Never Have I Ever) portrays Leo.

© Channel 4 Hugh Dennis reprises his role in the show

Rounding out the main cast is Hugh Dennis (Outnumbered, Not Going Out), who reprises his role as Alan.

​​Seasons one and two of The Couple Next Door are available to stream on Channel 4. Episode two of series two airs on Tuesday, 15 July at 9pm on Channel 4.