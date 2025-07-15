GMA's George Stephanopoulos reveals beloved dog ran away from family home

George Stephanopoulos revealed on Tuesday's GMA that his beloved family dog ran away from home.

The TV star recalled the story after a segment about a family who adopted a senior dog that turned out to be the biological dad of their recently deceased pet pooch.

Pet runaway

Following the incredible story, George was asked by Sam Champion how his new golden retriever puppy, Fig, is doing in her new home.

"Fig is doing great," George responded before recalling a story about his dog, Daisy, who ran away for the first time a few weeks ago.

© Instagram George and Ali's dog Daisy ran away from home

"It just made me think, we had a story with Daisy a couple of weeks ago. Daisy, who's 18, ran away. She's never run away," George explained.

Thankfully, George and his wife, Ali Wentworth, located Daisy the following day, and she appeared to have found herself a new friend.

"We found her in the shelter the next day with another dog exactly her age, so Ali constructed this entire love story about Daisy and her beau," he added while laughing.

© ABC George's co-hosts joked Daisy ran away 'for love'

George's co-hosts, Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan, couldn't contain their laughter and loved Daisy's escape, with Michael joking that she "ran away for love".

George and Ali have had Daisy for years, but adopted Fig recently after the death of their dog Cooper, who passed away in May.

The couple introduced their new Labrador on GMA on July 2, revealing they received help picking up their Fig through 1 Love 4 Animals, a female-founded nonprofit animal rescue and advocacy organization.

© Getty Images Ali with their new dog Fig

"We adopted her last night," Ali, 60, said. "If she wasn't adopted, she probably would have spent her life in a cage as a breeder – and I know what that feels like!"

"She is really sweet," she added of Fig. "She was covered in ticks and flees but not anymore. And we really wanted to adopt another dog."

She added: "I wanted a boy because we have two daughters, and yet this little girl just caught my eye. I looked at this little girl and she was like, 'Hi! I might be cuter than everybody in this family!' And she just came up to me."

© Instagram Ali and George adopted Fig

In a separate chat with Sam, Ali admitted that she was craving to be a mom again. "I'm very ready to be a parent again. I'm only 30!" she joked.

"We recently lost our dog and I'm a big adopter. George and I have been slowly thinking about it. And then…surprise I got pregnant!"

The couple paid tribute to Cooper following his death. Taking to Instagram, Ali penned: "I lost my longtime companion. The greatest dog and integral part of our family.

"He once swam after a giant Elk in a pond. Ate a whole bottle of melatonin and felt nothing. Always devoured all the candy in our Christmas stockings. Slept at the foot of our bed and dreamt running in place.

"He loved every species. Especially humans. Kissed and cuddled everyone that came through our door. Cooper was unconditionally adored by all."

She concluded: "I will miss him with all my heart. See you on the other side, Coop! We still have many squirrels to chase…."