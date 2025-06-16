Good Morning America gets brand new look as they usher in next era — watch

It's not just a new day and new week for Good Morning America, it's a new era!

On Monday, June 16, anchors Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos and the rest of their colleagues and crew officially moved down to their new studios in downtown Manhattan, 25 years after they first moved into their previous Times Square studios.

Their new studios, which also house fellow ABC mainstays The View, LIVE with Kelly & Mark, 20/20, World News Tonight, and the Tamron Hall Show, are in Disney's new headquarters, 7 Hudson Square. Take a look at them in the video below.

WATCH: Good Morning America celebrates move to new studios

GMA kicked off their Monday broadcast with Robin declaring: "It's a big day, welcome to our new home," as George later added: "New day, new week, new home," and Michael then quipped: "It's a beautiful location in the city."

The View was among the first of ABC's shows to move into their new 22-story building, the Robert A. Iger building, which opened last year after construction began around 2019.

© Getty Images GMA had filmed from its Times Square studios since 1999

Designed by renowned architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, Disney's website states that the "new complex, which serves as a collaborative town square in the bustling city, has already started welcoming employees, and by next summer will officially be home to news, editorial, live productions, streaming, technology, advertising, corporate, business support functions, and more."

Named after current Disney CEO Bob Iger, who began his career at ABC in 1974, "7 Hudson Square is also a testament to Disney's commitment to NYC, its economy, and its people. The state-of-the-art building encompasses an entire city block and will be a collaborative hub for the company’s media, production, and innovation."