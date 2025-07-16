GMA's Michael Strahan makes unforeseen career move as he praises new co-hosts

Michael Strahan has amassed an impressive $65 million net worth during his career as an NFL player and TV host — and now he's ready to share some of his business acumen with the world.

The star — who also has his own menswear and skincare line — revealed he's got a new job away from GMA and Fox NFL.

Michael is set to appear as a guest judge on Shark Tank, and he couldn't be more excited.

He opened up to his fellow Good Morning America hosts this week to tell them about the role.

Nerve-wracking

© Variety via Getty Images He's had a very successful career on the pitch and on TV

Michael said he's already shot his appearance and while he was "nervous," he loved working with the team.

Season 17 of Shark Tank will feature many of the show's favorites, including Lori Greiner, Roberts Herjavec, Barbara Crcoran, Daymond John, DAniel Lubetzky and Kevin O'Leary.

Michael isn't the only celebrity to guest host as Joanna and Chip Gaines, Alexis Ohaniana, Allison Ellsworth, and Kendra Scott have also been named.

'I had a great time'

© Getty Michael will be a guest on Shark Tank

"It's a lot of fun and I was really surprised," he said on GMA. "I was really nervous, but once you get there, they're amazing. They make you feel great. They really show you the ropes. I had a great time."

Michael has numerous ventures of his own, so will be able to offer up some invaluable advice to the candidates toting their businesses.

He's an incredibly hard working man and has spoken about his drive and determination in the past.

"I want all of my kids to see me and know it's not easy," he said on In Depth with Graham Bensinger. "Nobody gives you anything. You gotta go earn it."

Family life

© Instagram/Michael Strahan Michael with his twin daughters and his girlfriend

Michael is a father to four grown children and a grandpa to baby Onyx.

His daughter, Isabella's recent cancer battle helped put life in perspective too.

While she's now cancer free and back in school, it was a tough time for the whole family.

© Instagram Michael is also a dad to his two oldest kids, seen with their mom Wanda

"Hearing her say, 'Dad, I'll do whatever it takes. I really want to live,' that broke me," the former New York Giants defensive end confessed during an interview.

"But it also made me appreciate life in a new way and put things into perspective. We all have busy jobs and lives; those things pale in comparison to what's important, which is family."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Michael Strahan's family life

However, being in the thick of so many career ventures, he says, is actually good for him, because it keeps his mind sharp. "It's exciting because everything I do is unique."

"Hosting a game show is nothing like doing an NFL show, which is nothing like doing GMA and the news. They all make me exercise a completely different part of my brain."