TV viewers hail 'perfect' new 8-part period drama as a 'must-watch'

Viewers have hailed the new Disney+ period drama, Washington Black, as "utter perfection", with many binge-watching the entire eight-episode season in one night.

Adapted from Esi Edugyan's bestselling novel of the same name, the 19th-century set series tells the story of George Washington 'Wash' Black, an eleven-year-old boy born on a Barbados sugar plantation, whose potential is noticed by British abolitionist and amateur scientist, Titch. But after a harrowing incident on the plantation, Wash is forced to make his escape.

With an impressive cast and compelling story, it's no surprise that viewers are already glued to the series. Find out more about it below.

What are viewers saying about the series?

Taking to social media, viewers praised the series as "suspenseful" and hailed the casting as "perfect".

One person wrote: "#WashingtonBlack is pretty damn good. Really well acted and excellently paced. Whimsical, charming, suspenseful. It's all the things that make for a good couch binge," while another added: "#WashingtonBlack is one of the best series I've ever seen. The cast was great, but the child actor was magnificent! Brilliant production!!!"

© Disney Eddie Karanja as a young Washington Black

A third fan penned: "Wow, I am blown away with the utter perfection that is #WashingtonBlack. @selwynhinds and his crew did a great job bring the book to life. Love the changes. Utterly perfect casting; everyone was amazing. Definitely going to rewatch multiple times over. Congrats one and all," while another described the show as a "must-watch", writing: "10/10 such a good show! Definitely a must watch!"

What is Washington Black about?

The series tells the story of George Washington 'Wash' Black, an 11-year-old boy born on a Barbados sugar plantation, whose "prodigious scientific mind sets him on a path of unexpected destiny".

The synopsis continues: "When a harrowing incident forces Wash to flee, he is thrust into a globe-spanning adventure that challenges and reshapes his understanding of family, freedom and love.

© Disney Sterling K. Brown plays Medwin Harris

"As he navigates uncharted lands and impossible odds, Wash finds the courage to imagine a future beyond the confines of the society he was born into."

On what sets the show apart from other period dramas, Edward Bluemel, who plays wealthy Englishman Billy McGee, told HELLO!: "Even though it's a period drama, there's a really nice bumping of genres between this story of a slave who's escaping, but also mixed in is an almost fantastical, beautiful story of an inventor."

© Disney Iola Evans and Edward Bleumel in Washington Black

He added: "It feels like there's an element, not quite of fantasy to it, but a really magical side to it. And I think that combination is what makes it really unique – and why the book was unique as well."

Meet the cast of Washington Black

Ernest Kingsley Jr (Grace, The Sandman) leads the cast as George Washington 'Wash' Black, alongside Eddie Karanja (The Sandman) as young Washington Black.

Meanwhile, Tom Ellis (Lucifer, Miranda) plays Christopher 'Titch' Wilde, Sterling K Brown (Paradise, This is US) portrays Medwin Harris, and Iola Evans (Choose or Die, The 100) plays Tanna Goff.

© Disney Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, Washington Black follows the 19th-century odyssey of George Washington

Other cast members include Julian Rhind-Tutt (Green Wing, Harlots) as Erasmus Wilde, Billy Boyd (Outlander, The Lord of the Rings trilogy) as Willard, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Lincoln Lawyer, Dead Ringers) as Gaius, Edward Bluemel (Sex Education, My Lady Jane) as Billy McGee, Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dune, Enola Holmes 2) as Miss Angie, and Rupert Graves (Sherlock, Last Tango in Halifax) as Mr Goff.

Washington Black is available to stream on Disney+ in the UK and Hulu in the U.S.