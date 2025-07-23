This 'vital' historical drama is your next period must-watch

Period drama fans, rejoice! An iconic historical drama based on a "vital" true story is now available to watch for free – and we think it should be your next must-see.

Suffragette, which first hit cinemas in 2015, follows the story of 24-year-old Maud, whose world is upended when she joins a group of women fighting for equality and the right to vote.

The movie aired on Film4 on Monday 21 July and is now available to stream for free via Channel 4.

Not only has the movie been labelled as "vital" and "valuable", but the starry cast includes Carey Mulligan, Meryl Streep, Helena Bonham Carter and Ben Whishaw.

© Alamy Stock Photo Carey Mulligan stars as Maud

If that's not enough to tempt you, HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "This powerful and absorbing account of the women's suffrage movement is still just as compelling ten years after its release. Carey Mulligan is captivating in the central role, supported by a stellar ensemble cast. Bring plenty of tissues for this one."

Read on to find out the details.

What can fans expect from Suffragette?

The official synopsis reads: "Set in London across the late 19th and early 20th century, the film focuses on a turning point of the Suffragette campaign for the vote for women, from peaceful protest to aggressive demonstrations.

© Alamy Stock Photo Suffragette is a 2015 British historical period drama directed by Sarah Gavron and written by Abi Morgan

Seen through the eyes of working-class factory worker Maud, newly recruited to the movement despite her husband's disapproval, she is drawn into the underground workings of the organisation as it develops more radical means of protest.

Mirrored by government pressure on police to increase surveillance and punishment of the Suffragettes, Maud's faith in the movement is tested to the limits in this breathtaking fictionalisation of true events that changed the course of history."

Who stars in Suffragette?

Leading the impressive ensemble cast is Carey Mulligan (The Great Gatsby, Promising Young Woman) as Maud Watts.

© Alamy Stock Photo Meryl Streep is Emmeline Pankhurst

Joining her is the wonderful Meryl Streep (Mamma Mia, Big Little Lies) as Emmeline Pankhurst, Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown) as Edith Ellyn and Brendan Gleeson (In Bruges) as Inspector Arthur Steed.

Rounding out the stellar cast are Anne-Marie Duff (Bad Sisters) as Violet Miller, Ben Whishaw (Paddington) as Sonny Watts, Natalie Press (Bleak House) as Emily Davison and Romola Garai (The Hour) as Alice Haughton.

What have viewers said about Suffragette?

With a 78% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Suffragette received widespread praise from critics and viewers alike.

© Alamy Stock Photo The film has been praised by critics

In its four-star review, The Guardian called it "a valuable, vital film about how human rights are won."

The Times praised Carey's performance, writing: "Without an ounce of flounce or make-up, Mulligan gives everything to the part."

Meanwhile, the Boston Globe added: "It riles you up and at times may move you to tears of rage."