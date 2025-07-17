'Riveting' spy thriller with Outlander star is the perfect weekend watch

Looking for a crime film to watch this weekend? Disney+ just added a "riveting" new spy thriller – and fans of Liam Neeson's movie Taken will love this one.

Espionage thriller The Amateur, starring Outlander star Caitríona Balfe and Oscar-winner Rami Malek, is based on the novel by Robert Littell and follows a "brilliant" CIA decoder whose life takes a huge turn when he loses his wife in a London terrorist attack.

The revenge movie first hit cinemas in April 2025 and is now available to stream on Disney+.

Read on to find out all the details.

What is The Amateur about? The story centres on Charlie Heller, a brilliant CIA decoder and self-described introvert, who works from a basement office at the agency's Langley headquarters. The official synopsis continues: "[Charlie's] life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack.

© Alamy Stock Photo "When his supervisors refuse to take action, he takes matters into his own hands, embarking on a dangerous trek across the globe to track down those responsible, his intelligence serving as the ultimate weapon for eluding his pursuers and achieving his revenge." Charlie's mission takes him through London, Paris, Istanbul, Madrid, Romania and along the Crimean coast – stopping at nothing to catch his wife's killers.

Meet the cast of The Amateur Rami Malek, known for his roles in Bohemian Rhapsody, No Time to Die, Mr Robot and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2, stars as Charlie Heller. He's joined by Rachel Brosnahan (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Caitríona Balfe (Outlander), Jon Berntha (The Walking Dead), Michael Stuhlbarg (Boardwalk Empire), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter), Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown), Adrian Martinez (Stumptown), Danny Sapani (Killing Eve) and Laurence Fishburne (Hannibal).

What have viewers said about The Amateur? While critical reception of the film was mixed, TV viewers have praised the thriller. This is particularly reflective in its Rotten Tomatoes score, as the Tomatometer has a 60% rating while the popcornmeter sits at an impressive 88%. Fans have praised the performances of both Rami Malek and Caitríona Balfe, with one viewer noting: "Malek's performance is particularly noteworthy; he brings a nuanced depth to Charlie, capturing the transformation of grief into grim resolve with finesse."

They added: "Caitríona Balfe, despite limited screen time, leaves a strong impression, adding layers to the narrative's emotional complexity." Summing up the plot, the fan described The Amateur as "a riveting spy action thriller that spins the classic vigilante tale with modern cinematic flair."

The Amateur is now available to stream on Disney+.