7 'world-class' TV shows you didn't know you could binge right now

With so many TV shows landing on streaming platforms every day, it's hard to keep track of what's available – and where.

But thanks to a new deal between ITV and Disney+, seven standout British dramas are now streaming in one place for the first time.

The "first-of-its-kind" agreement, designed to showcase "world-class content" to each other's audiences, means that Disney+ subscribers in the UK and Ireland can now catch up on some of ITV's most talked-about titles – from gripping thrillers to fan-favourite crime dramas

Here are the binge-worthy ITV shows you didn't know you could stream on Disney+ right now…

© ITV Mr Bates vs The Post Office This multi-award-winning drama tells the shocking true story of sub-postmasters wrongfully accused of theft, exposing one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in British history. Starring Toby Jones and Monica Dolan, the four-part show won Best Limited Drama at the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards, and earned ITV a Special Award for its commission. Even HELLO!'s acting TV editor Nicky Morris loves the show. She added: "There's a reason why Mr Bates vs the Post Office is so critically acclaimed. It's without a doubt one of the most powerful and impactful British dramas ever made and is an absolute must-watch."

© Photographer: Mark Mainz Karen Pirie (season one) Perfect for anyone wanting to catch up before the highly anticipated second season, the first series of Karen Pirie introduces the sharp and determined cold-case detective as she reopens a chilling 1990s murder. The story kicks off when a decades-old crime in St Andrews finds its way back into the spotlight by a true crime podcast, prompting DS Karen Pirie to dig deep into the case – uncovering secrets that refuse to stay buried.

© ITV A Spy Among Friends A tense espionage thriller based on true events, this show follows the complicated friendship between British spies Kim Philby (Guy Pearce) and Nicholas Elliott (Damian Lewis) during the height of the Cold War. Based on the book by Ben Macintyre, MI6 agent Nicholas is left in turmoil when he finds out Kim is secretly working as a double agent for the Soviet Union.

Love Island All Stars 2025 If your summer evenings haven't already been taken up by this show, now is the perfect time to dive into Love Island: All Stars – aka, reality TV at its juiciest. The hit dating series sees hopeful singles couple up in a bid to find love and win a £50k cash prize, but this time there's a twist: fan favourites from past seasons are back in the villa for another shot at romance (and redemption).



Endeavour (season one) A fan-favourite prequel to Inspector Morse, this beloved crime drama, which has been hailed as "absolutely captivating", follows the early career of detective Endeavour Morse in 1960s Oxford. Working alongside his superior, Detective Inspector Fred Thursday, the show sees Endeavour solve a number of complex crimes around the city.

Grantchester (season one) Dubbed as an "easygoing sleuthing series", Grantchester is set in 1950s Cambridgeshire and follows a crime-solving vicar who teams up with a no-nonsense detective to investigate murders in their seemingly sleepy village. Season one, which stars James Norton and Robson Green, earned a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.