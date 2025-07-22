Netflix's new 8-part thriller with 'wild plot twists' has viewers 'hooked' after one episode

Netflix's latest offering comes in the form of eight-part thriller, The Hunting Wives, which has had viewers immediately "hooked".

Based on the bestselling novel by May Cobb, the series follows a woman named Sophie who, along with her family, moves from New England to East Texas, where she falls in with a clique of wealthy housewives hiding deadly secrets.

The show has immediately compelled viewers, who have praised the thriller's "wild plot twists" and "juicy" storyline on social media.

One person wrote: "On episode 4 & I'm really enjoying this show. I was hooked on the first episode. I just wish there were more than 8 episodes. #TheHuntingWives," while a second added: "#TheHuntingWives still watching the first episode and I'm hooked. This is heading towards a sexy scandalous disaster literally."

© Netflix /Lionsgate The Hunting Wives follows a woman named Sophie who becomes involved in a clique of wealthy housewives

A third person penned: "I haven't been this immediately into a new show in a while. This is JUICY," while another described the show as "the most insane show I have watched all year", adding: "I devoured all eight episodes last week and genuinely felt bereft by the end of the season. This show is a soapy good time—outrageous characters, wild plot twists, and *so many* intimate scenes."

Other fans called for a second season, with one person writing: "I need a season 2, immediately #TheHuntingWives."

What is The Hunting Wives about?

The series follows Sophie (Brittany Snow), who moves with her husband and son from the East Coast to a small town in Texas, where her husband Graham (Evan Jonigkeit) manages to land a job with one of the town's oil businessmen, Jed Banks (Dermot Mulroney).

© Instagram The series is available on Netflix US

Sophie quickly strikes up a friendship with Jed's wife Margo (Malin Akerman), who is the popular leader of the titular friendship group, The Hunting Wives, filled with rich housewives who like to shoot guns, hunt and party.

Will there be a second season?

So far, Netflix has yet to confirm whether The Hunting Wives will return with a second season. Usually, the show's future will be determined by how well it performs over the first few weeks, so stay tuned!

© Getty Images Brittany Snow stars in the show

How to watch The Hunting Wives

While the series is currently available to stream on Netflix US, no other international or UK distributors have been confirmed. It had previously been greenlit by Starz when it was part of Lionsgate, before Netflix picked up the exclusive US rights.

If The Hunting Wives is a hit among viewers and gets picked up for a second season, it's more likely that it will eventually find a distributor in the UK.