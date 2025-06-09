Netflix's The Survivors twisty ending explained

The series throws out several red herrings about the culprit behind Bronte's death, including a Brazilian backpacker she was romantically involved with, and a disgraced novelist who has recently moved to the island and is working on a book about Gabby's disappearance.

Kieran's father Brian is also a suspect. With advancing dementia, he was on the beach on the night of Bronte's death, and his DNA is found on her mouth and chest, leading to his arrest. Their beach hut was also defaced and broken into, and Bronte's camera was found there, further implicating Brian in her murder.

It is also revealed that the sergeant originally looking into Gabby's death lied to her mother about where she was on the day of the death, as he discovered her backpack in Toby and Finn's boat's locker. Realising the implications that Gabby, who was underage at the time, drowned with them on the boat, he threw her backpack into the ocean and claimed that it was washed up to shore.

It was also confirmed that while Toby and Finn did try to save Kieran, it wasn't Kieran who called them, but Liv, who had been in the caves with him when the tide came in. Kieran and Liv had never told anyone that she was there, and she avoided being blamed for any culpability in their deaths.