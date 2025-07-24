'Brilliant' 2-season drama with Call the Midwife and Shetland stars is storming Netflix charts

Netflix has added another cracking British drama to its roster of binge-worthy shows, and it's storming the Top Ten TV chart in the UK.

The series, titled The Jury, was initially released on ITV in 2002, followed by a second season in 2011. Each season follows a group of jurors as they decide the outcome of a controversial murder trial.

With a seriously impressive cast, including the likes of Helen McCrory and Julie Walters, it's no surprise that this gripping courtroom drama is climbing the TV charts. Before you add it to your watchlist, find out all you need to know.

What is The Jury about?

The first season sees a group of jurors head to court for the high-profile murder trial of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing his classmate with a ceremonial sword.

© ITV/Shutterstock Nina Sosanya and Nicholas Farrell star in The Jury

Meanwhile, series two is entirely unconnected from the first and follows the retrial of Alan Lane, who, five years earlier, was convicted of murdering three women whom he'd met through an Internet dating site.

Who stars in The Jury?

The series, which made history as the first ever to be allowed to film inside the historic Old Bailey courthouse, boasts a stacked cast.

The likes of Helen McCrory (Peaky Blinders, Harry Potter), Gerard Butler (300, Den of Thieves), Nina Sosanya (Shetland, W1A), Nicholas Farrell (Call the Midwife, Bodies), and Derek Jacobi (The Crown, Last Tango in Halifax) star in season one.

© ITV/Shutterstock Julie Walters as Emma Watts QC in The Jury

Meanwhile, series two cast members include Roger Allam (Endeavour), Julie Walters (Educating Rita, Mamma Mia!), Anne Reid (The Sixth Commandment), and Jo Hartley (After Life, Adolescence).

What have viewers said about the show?

Following the release of season two in 2011, viewers praised the show as "brilliant" with "intriguing twists".

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Just finished watching the rest of The Jury on ITV/STV. Excellent acting, well scripted and intriguing twists. Superb drama. Kudos to makers," while another added: "The Jury ITV... Brilliant, kept me glued all week! Julie Waters was fantastic. Well done to all the crew and cast!"

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Julie Walters leads the cast of season 2

A third person remarked: "The Jury on ITV is excellent. Julie Walters is a fine actress indeed," while another applauded the show's ending, adding: "What a fantastic conclusion to The Jury. Fantastic writing and acting (especially from my favourite Julie Walters) Well done, ITV!!"

The Jury is available now on Netflix. Viewers can also watch the show on ITVX.