Netflix's 'astounding' most-streamed show of 2025 revealed – by a landslide

Netflix has unveiled its most-streamed show of the year so far – and for those who’ve watched it, it’s no surprise that gripping crime drama Adolescence has taken the top spot.

Garnering a whopping 145 million views, the show easily snagged first position, followed by Missing You (58 million), Black Mirror season seven (31 million) and Dept. Q season one (25 million).

Reacting to the news, Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "It's no surprise that Adolescence is Netflix's most-streamed show of 2025. The groundbreaking series about the dangers of toxic masculinity on young boys captivated audiences around the world, sparking urgent conversations within schools, the government and in the homes of viewers."

She continued: "The series, hailed for its outstanding cast performances and one-take filming style, is powerful television at its best."

The figures come from the streamer's latest viewing report, "What We Watched the First Half of 2025", which covered a whopping 95 billion hours of content streamed globally between January and June.

What is Adolescence about? First released in March, Adolescence received instant acclaim from critics and viewers alike, earning a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In its five-star review, The Guardian called it "astounding", before continuing: "Its dazzling performances, and the devastating questions it asks, will linger with you."

© Netflix The intense four-part series follows the family of 13-year-old Jamie (Owen Cooper), whose world unravels after he's arrested for murdering a classmate. Each episode is shot in one "unflinching and continuous" take, which caused many readers to resonate with the disturbing elements – including toxic masculinity and the disturbing rise of incel culture among teenage boys – of the show.

© Netflix Stephen Graham and Christine Tremarco gave standout performances as Jamie's parents Eddie and Manda Miller, while Erin Doherty stars as psychologist Briony Ariston. If you haven’t seen it yet, consider this your cue to move it to the top of your watchlist.

© Netflix The runners-up In the runner-up position, Missing You follows the story of Detective Kat Donovan, who discovers her estranged fiancé on a dating app. This shocking revelation causes her to reopen an unsolved murder case that chillingly ties back to her own father's death, leading to a complex web of secrets and unexpected twists. The mystery-thriller based on Harlan Coben's book was released in January.

© Robert Falconer/Netflix Black Mirror season seven, released in April, continues the anthology series in six unsettling episodes. The new season – featuring a star-studded cast including Emma Corrin (The Crown), Will Poulter (The Bear), Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) and Chris O'Dowd (The IT Crowd) – also added its first-ever sequel episode, which revisits the characters of the popular season four episode titled "USS Callister".

© Justin Downing/Netflix Rounding out the list of most-watched episodes is Dept Q, the brilliant detective drama based on the book series by Danish writer Jussi Adler-Olsen and starring Matthew Goode. The nine-part series, which hit Netflix in May, follows DCI Carl Morck, a cynical detective who is haunted by a tragic shooting that left a young PC dead and his partner paralysed. Mark Bonnar (Shetland), Kelly Macdonald (Line of Duty) and Chloe Pirrie (The Game) also star in the show.