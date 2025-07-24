'Gripping' new 8-part thriller looks unmissable

There's a "gripping" new thriller coming to our screens thanks to Apple TV+ – and it looks unmissable.

Starring Jessica Chastain, the eight-part series, titled The Savant, follows an undercover investigator and mother who infiltrates hate groups online to prevent domestic extremists before they act.

With Oscar-winner Jessica at the helm, this "suspenseful, high-stakes" series is bound to keep viewers glued to their screens. Keep reading for all you need to know about the show.

What is The Savant about?

The official synopsis teases: "The tense and thrilling series follows an undercover investigator known as 'The Savant' (Chastain) as she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act."

© Apple TV+ Jessica Chastain stars in The Savant

The limited series is inspired by a true story, adapted from a 2019 Cosmopolitan article titled 'Is It Possible to Stop a Mass Shooting Before It Happens?' by Andrea Stanley.

The first look images show Jessica's character sitting at a desk in front of a computer in a dimly-lit room, while another sees the protagonist attending what appears to be a formal dinner alongside her co-star Nnamdi Asomugha.

© Apple TV+ Nnamdi Asomugha also stars in the show

Meet the cast of The Savant

Jessica Chastain, whose TV and film credits include The Help, The Good Nurse, George & Tammy, and Zero Dark Thirty, leads the cast as the eponymous character.

She's joined by Nnamdi Asomugha (Sylvie's Love, The Good Nurse), Cole Doman (Gossip Girl, The Mastermind), Jordana Spiro (Ozark, My Boys), Trinity Lee Shirley (Way of the Warrior Kid), Toussaint Francois Battiste (Law and Order: Organised crime) and guest star Pablo Schreiber (The Weeds, American Gods).

© Getty Images Jessica is famed for her roles in The Help and Zero Dark Thirty

Jessica also executive produces the show, which hails from Fifth Season.

Other executive producers include Kelly Carmichael for Freckle Films, Alan Poul (Six Feet Under, Tokyo Vice), Melissa James Gibson (Anatomy of a Scandal, House of Cards), and Matthew Heineman (A Private War, Retrograde). Meanwhile, David Levine and Garrett Kemble serve as executive producers for Anonymous Content, and Andrea Stanley, writer of the original Cosmopolitan feature, serves as a consultant.

How to watch The Savant and the episode release schedule

Thankfully, there isn't too long to wait until the thriller lands on our screens.

The series will premiere on Apple TV+ with its first two episodes on Friday, 26 September 2025, followed by new episodes every Friday through 7 November 2025.

The Savant premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, 26 September.