TV viewers 'locked in' after first 2 episodes of 'intense' new crime thriller

Viewers have been loving Apple TV+'s new crime thriller, Smoke, which stars Taron Egerton as an arson investigator who teams up with a detective to pursue the trails of two serial arsonists.

The nine-part series, which is created and written by Dennis Lehane and inspired by true events, began airing in June, with new episodes being released weekly.

Keep reading to find out all you need to know about the show.

What are viewers saying about Smoke?

Viewers have been full of praise for the series on social media, with one person "locked in" after watching the first available episodes, while others hailed the drama as "intense" and "quality TV".

Sharing their anticipation for the remaining episodes, one person wrote: "Watching #SmokeSeries right now. The first 2 episodes have me hooked. Can't wait to see how it all unfolds," while another penned: "Enjoying this. Pilot was amazing, then episode 2 had its cheesy script scenes, but then it turned and twisted towards the end of episode 2. Now I'm hooked."

Taron Egerton stars in Smoke

A third fan commented: "@TaronEgerton @Apple #Smoke on Apple TV is such a good show and I need it to be Friday so I can watch the new one already!!!!!"

The series has also been met with positive reviews from critics, with The Guardian describing the show as a "smart, mesmerising crime drama" in its four-star write-up, while The Rolling Stone said to "stick with it".

What is Smoke about?

Set in the fictional town of Umberland, the series follows an arson investigator who reluctantly teams up with a police detective to hunt down two serial arsonists.

New episodes arrive on Apple TV+ weekly until August 15

According to the synopsis, the series follows "an arson investigator who begrudgingly teams up with a police detective as their race to stop two arsonists ignites a twisted game of secrets and suspicions".

Who stars in Smoke?

Taron Egerton, known for his roles in Black Bird and Rocketman, stars as arson investigator Dave Gudsen. He stars alongside Jurnee Smollett (True Blood) as police detective Michelle Calderone.

The series sees an arson investigator team up with a detective to pursue the trails of two serial arsonists

Other cast members include Rafe Spall (Trying), Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Lincoln Lawyer), Hannah Emily Anderson (The Purge), Anna Chlumsky (Veep), Adina Porter (True Blood), Greg Kinnear (As Good as It Gets) and John Leguizamo (Bloodline).

How to watch Smoke and its episode release schedule

New episodes of Smoke will be released on Apple TV+ until the ninth and final installment airs on August 15.