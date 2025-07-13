'Best series in the world': beloved Apple TV+ show makes triumphant return

Apple TV+'s beloved show Foundation has returned for its third season after a two-year wait, and viewers have praised the series as "One of the best series in the world".

Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation season three sees the galaxy plunge into a new era of conflict with the emergence of The Mule (played by Pilou Asbæk), forcing old adversaries to unite against a greater threat.

The show is currently sitting in the number one spot for most streamed show on Apple TV+.

What have fans said about Foundation season 3?

Upon its release on the streamer on 11 July, fans were quick to praise the new episodes, with one viewer writing: "One of the best series of the world is back," while another said: "Amazing opening episode of season 3. It’s rare for a show or film to get my hairs standing on end with an ASMR but that is how good this is.

The fan continued: "Robot existentialism, millennia-spanning game theory, great writing and an awesome cast. Thankfully Apple had the balls/brains to stick with it."

© Apple TV+ Lee Pace in Foundation

On the day of its release, Rotten Tomatoes announced: "Season 3 is Fresh at 92% on the Tomatometer, with 12 reviews."

One fan replied to the high score, commenting: "Of course it's fresh... it's the best scifi show ever."

What have critics said about Foundation season 3?

Critics were also quick to praise the show's return.

© Apple TV+ Pilou Asbæk plays The Mule

Giving it four stars, The Independent said: "Ludicrous, lavish and larkingly largely than life, it is one of the most bonkers TV shows ever made and all the richer for that lack of inhibition."

Meanwhile, Empire magazine called it "one of the most rewarding shows around", explaining how the introduction of The Mule "as an agent of absolute chaos" made the first episode a "show-stopping opener".

© Apple TV+ Rowena King in Foundation

What is Foundation season 3 about?

The official synopsis reads: "Set 152 years after the events of season two, The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings while the Cleonic Dynasty’s Empire has dwindled.

"As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as 'The Mule', whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force as well as mind control.

© Apple TV+ Cody Fern and Synnøve Karlsen in the new season

"It’s anyone’s guess who will win, who will lose, who will live and who will die as Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons and Demerzel play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess."

The first episode of Foundation season 3 is available to watch on Apple TV+ now.

The second episode will hit the streamer on Friday 18 July, and will continue to be released weekly for the next two-and-a-half months.