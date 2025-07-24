7 must-watch 2026 BookTok adaptations you absolutely need to read first

Listen up, BookTok readers – 2026 is shaping up to be a dream year for page-to-screen adaptations.

If you're anything like me (I'm looking at you romantasy lovers), your TBR pile is already out of control – and it can be hard to keep track of which beloved books are heading to the screen (and when).

To make life easier, we've rounded up seven must-read titles to devour before they hit your screen – think steamy campus romances, sweeping fantasies and everything in between.

Ahead of taking a look at our list, HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "TikTok has become my go-to place for excellent book recommendations and I can't wait to see some of these trending novels be brought to life on-screen. As a big period drama and romance fan, I'm particularly looking forward to Bridgerton season 4 – let's hope it lives up to the original material!"

© Instagram The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood This bestselling STEM romance is finally getting the adaptation fans have been begging for. Starring Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman, this rom-com follows PhD student Olive Smith, who enlists Dr Adam Carlsen, a "hotshot professor and well-known tyrant," to be her fake boyfriend. Author Ali Hazelwood originally titled this "Head Over Feet" – a Star Wars fanfiction about characters Rey and Kylo Ren. While the novel keeps the fake-dating trope and much of the original storyline, all Star Wars references have been removed. While production has only just started, casting speculation is already lighting up TikTok.

© Instagram Every Summer After by Carley Fortune Amazon is adapting this nostalgic, friends-to-lovers summer romance into a Prime Video series. With the hashtag #EverySummerAfter reaching over 81 million views on TikTok, it's safe to say the BookTok community is excited about this one. The show will star Sadie Soverall (Saltburn, Fate: The Winx Saga) and Matt Cornett (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Summer of 69) in the lead roles of Percy and Sam. The official logline reads: "Told over the course of six years and one week in Barry's Bay – the quintessential lake town – 'Every Year After' is a romantic, nostalgic story of first loves and the people and choices that mark us forever." Amazon has yet to share a release date, but production has started, meaning a 2026 premiere is expected.

© Instagram Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros Rebecca Yarros' wildly popular romantasy series is getting the treatment it deserves on Prime Video. If you haven't heard of this trilogy (where have you been?), Fourth Wing takes House of the Dragon to a whole new level. The Empyrean series follows Violet Sorrengail, a reluctant cadet forced to join Basgiath, an elite war college where dragon riders are trained – and where death is a daily occurrence. As she fights to survive brutal trials, deadly rivals and a forbidden romance, she discovers dangerous secrets that could change her world as she knows it. Dragons, deadly battles and forced-proximity romance… what's not to like? Prime Video hasn't shared a release date yet, but it's rumoured to be 2026.

Off Campus by Elle Kennedy If Fourth Wing wasn't enough, this steamy college romance series follows a group of hockey players at Briar University as they navigate love, friendship and personal growth. Each book focuses on a different couple, starting with The Deal, where tough girl Hannah and cocky hockey captain Garrett fake a relationship – only to fall for each other for real. Prime Video is set to adapt the first book in the series, which was published in 2015. Filming is currently underway and is expected to conclude in 2026.

© Instagram Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover A gritty, emotional story about grief and redemption, Reminders of Him is expected to follow It Ends With Us as the next Colleen Hoover hit to reach the screen. Reminders of Him follows Kenna Rowan, a mother fresh out of prison, determined to reunite with the daughter she's never met. Standing in her way is Ledger Ward, her late boyfriend's best friend, who's torn between protecting the child and falling for the woman who broke everything. The film is set to hit cinemas in February 2026.

© Instagram Funny You Should Ask This witty, slow-burn romance is making its way to the big screen – and it's already shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of second chances and star-crossed lovers. Funny You Should Ask follows Chani, a writer who lands the interview of a lifetime with Hollywood heartthrob Gabe Parker, just as he's being cast as the next James Bond. A decade later, after the story goes viral – and their lives have taken wildly different turns – they reunite for a follow-up interview that brings old sparks back to the surface. Starring Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page, the adaptation has no release date yet, but speculation suggests a 2026 premiere.

© Instagram An Offer From a Gentleman by Julia Quinn While viewers may have already watched the first three seasons of Bridgerton, Julia Quinn's An Offer From a Gentleman (the third novel in her series), is one to read if you want to sneak a peak ahead of the new TV series. The beloved novel follows Benedict Bridgerton, the second-oldest Bridgerton brother, as he navigates an unexpected romance with Sophie Beckett, a young woman hiding a secret past. Netflix has confirmed production is underway and is aiming for 2026 release – making it one of the most anticipated period dramas of the year.