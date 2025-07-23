'High-stakes' 8-part courtroom drama sounds utterly binge-worthy

If you're looking for a high-stakes true crime drama to get stuck into, Prime Video may have just what you're looking for. The new eight-part true crime series, Justice on Trial, sees Judy Sheindlin, aka Judge Judy, explore eight real-life criminal cases through courtroom reenactments.
The true crime genre has without a doubt soared in popularity over the last few years, and Prime Video's latest release is certainly an interesting concept, providing a window into the past and asking if justice was truly served through dramatised reenactments of real case material.
You may also like
Intrigued? Keep reading for all you need to know about the show.
What to expect from Justice on Trial
In this true crime high-stakes courtroom drama, Judge Judy Sheindlin "puts the American justice system on trial" as she and her expert legal team recreate eight landmark cases where the letter of the law dictates that 'justice' doesn't always feel 'just.'
The court trials are blended with fast-paced reenactments of the crimes and key events that lead to the controversial outcomes, according to the synopsis.
Judge Sheindlin said of the show: "Judges do not make law. They interpret the law. Judges are people. Sometimes they get it wrong. Then what happens? When and how long will it take to get it right? I've put justice on trial. I couldn't be more proud of this series. Everybody who watches it will come away a little smarter. Mission accomplished."
The synopsis reads: "Is all speech protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution? If not, why not? How do you know the boundaries? Who gets to decide what we teach our children in school? How and why can the evidence of a dead body be suppressed, thereby freeing the murderer? These issues are some of what this series explores with reenactments, trial transcripts and news footage woven together by Judge Sheindlin."
Who stars in the series?
Judge Judy Sheindlin plays the lower court judge, while her Tribunal Justice judges Tanya Acker, Patricia DiMango, and Adam Levy preside over all appeals court cases.
Meanwhile, real-life veteran trial lawyers Daniel Mentzer and Larry Bakman round out the main cast.
How to watch Justice on Trial
All eight episodes of Justice on Trial are available to stream on Prime Video.
Other new shows on Prime Video
There are a number of binge-worthy new shows available to stream on Prime Video, from the coming-of-age romance drama, The Summer I Turned Pretty, which returned with its third season this month, to the new Bosch spin-off crime drama, Ballard, which follows Detective Renée Ballard as she heads up the LAPD's new and underfunded cold case division.
Check out more crime dramas and thrillers available on Prime Video here.
Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases