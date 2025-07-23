'High-stakes' 8-part courtroom drama sounds utterly binge-worthy

In this true crime high-stakes courtroom drama, Judge Judy Sheindlin "puts the American justice system on trial" as she and her expert legal team recreate eight landmark cases where the letter of the law dictates that 'justice' doesn't always feel 'just.'

The court trials are blended with fast-paced reenactments of the crimes and key events that lead to the controversial outcomes, according to the synopsis.

Judge Sheindlin said of the show: "Judges do not make law. They interpret the law. Judges are people. Sometimes they get it wrong. Then what happens? When and how long will it take to get it right? I've put justice on trial. I couldn't be more proud of this series. Everybody who watches it will come away a little smarter. Mission accomplished."

The synopsis reads: "Is all speech protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution? If not, why not? How do you know the boundaries? Who gets to decide what we teach our children in school? How and why can the evidence of a dead body be suppressed, thereby freeing the murderer? These issues are some of what this series explores with reenactments, trial transcripts and news footage woven together by Judge Sheindlin."