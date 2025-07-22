Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Clarkson's Farm star Harriet Cowan shares update on her future on show
woman sitting in office© Prime Video

The 24-year-old made her TV debut on season four of Clarkson's Farm

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Clarkson's Farm star Harriet Cowan has opened up about her future at Diddly Squat, revealing whether fans can expect to see her back at the farm following her debut in season four of the Prime Video series. 

In a new interview, the 24-year-old shared her plans to start a YouTube channel, where she can "showcase the farm, and how we farm in Derbyshire".

As for her future on Jeremy Clarkson's farm, Harriet told The Sunday Times: "I've always said I'll be very open if Jeremy needs me again. We've sort of left it like that. If he needs me, I'm here."

The nurse-turned-farmhand also opened up about her return on BBC Breakfast. "We've always left it very open. I'm here if he needs me, but no plans at the minute," she said, adding: "If he needs me, I'm here."

Harriet's debut on Clarkson's Farm

Harriet made her debut on the hit Prime Video show's fourth season and quickly became a hit with fans. 

woman taking selfie in bedroom
Harriet works as a community nurse

Opening up about the public attention she's received after appearing on the show, Harriet told The Sunday Times: "Mums have reached out to say my daughter's wanting to go into farming. Or I hear about four-year-old girls who want a toy tractor for Christmas, so that's really nice."

Harriet's life away from the farm

Harriet grew up on her family farm in Derbyshire, and when she's not busy feeding animals at a cattle farm down the road, she works as a community nurse. 

During a recent appearance on the 'Should I Delete That' podcast, Harriet opened up about the mental health difficulties faced by farmers. When prompted to comment on how common loneliness is among farmers, she agreed.

Harriet Cowan frequently takes to social media to give her fans a glimpse of her life on the farm© Instagram
Harriet grew up in Derbyshire

"There's so much. They don't talk about their emotions. In Derbyshire especially, they'll just be like, 'You alright?' 'You alright?' [...] And that's that," said Harriet. 

She continued: "You don't really go up and be like, 'Is everything actually okay?' And no farmer will go, 'I'm really, really struggling. I've got so much on. I need help."

Clarkson's Farm is available to stream on Prime Video. 

WATCH: Clarkson's Farm Star Harriet's Candid Comments on 'Loneliness'

